The Queen's Corgis Are Hiding Bread: Can You Find It All?

Optical illusion, also known as visual illusion, is a phenomenon in which our visual system creates a perception that differs from reality.

This can happen because of the way our eyes and brain process information, or because of the way an image is created.

To put it in simple terms an optical illusion is a trick that our brains play on us.

This particular optical illusion is doing rounds on the internet and it is a fun way to test your observation skills.

It is an image created by Gergely Dudas that features a lot of cute corgis and among those dogs, there are three bread loaves hiding in plain sight.

The challenge this image presents is to test your ability to observe things quite carefully.

The bread loaves are camouflaged against the background and match the colour of the dogs.

So it can be difficult to spot at first. But if you look closely, you'll see them easily.

Did you know that corgi Means “Dwarf Dog” in Welsh? Quite fascinating isn’t it?

Well, the challenge for you is to find all three loaves of bread in 23 seconds.

Are you up for the challenge? Start the timer and race against the clock to find the bread loaves.

All the best!

Source: Gergely Dudas

Any luck finding the bread loaves?

Come on, they are right there waiting to be discovered.

Still didn’t find it?

Okay, here is a major hint for you: Try to look for the shape of bread loaves and you will surely spot them.

Did you find it now?

Hurry up! The timer is about to run out.

3… 2… and 1!

The time limit is finished!

So, did your sharp observation skills help you out?

If you found the bread loaves congratulations, your attention to detail skill has finally paid off!

If you didn’t spot them, it’s okay, even the true puzzle masters can get confused with this optical illusion.

You can give it another try. Just scroll back up and try to find the bread loaves without a timer. Put your skills to the test!

Coming to the solution, here is the answer to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Bread Loaves- Solution

The bread loaves are hiding in three different places:

The first one is in the upper right corner.

The second one is in the middle left

The third bread loaf is in the lower centre corner of the image.

Source: Gergely Dudas

Wasn’t this puzzle quite amazing? Keep sharpening your skills with these optical illusions and your observation skills will help you to find the smallest details in your daily life too.

