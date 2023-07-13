Optical Illusion: Can you find the parrot before your eyes deceive you?

Optical illusions are a fun way to engage your brain into finding hidden objects, breaking free from the monotonous daily routine.

These puzzles are designed in such a way that it tricks your brain into thinking that there is no hidden object/animal in the image. This happens because our brain is programmed in such a way that it fills in the gaps with already available information.

That is why optical illusions leave you scratching your head for the answer.

One such optical illusion is emerging on the internet quite quickly.

This puzzle is so confusing that even the true puzzle masters are having a tough time figuring out the correct answer.

The image features a bunch of delicious mangoes and among those mangoes, there is an intruder.

Yes, a parrot is hiding right in the pile of mangoes.

The image is clicked with such perfection that it is almost impossible to spot the parrot but it is hiding quite cleverly.

Can you take up this challenge and emerge as a true puzzle master?

Try to spot the hidden parrot within 13 seconds.

Start the timer and begin the hunt. All the best!

Source: Instagram- OpticalIllusionss

Did you spot the parrot?

Come on, it is right there in front of your eyes. How can you miss it?

Here are some tips to help you spot the parrot:

Take a deep breath and focus on the image.

Forget about the time limit, just try to gather all your attention to the image.

Zoom in on the image and try to look at it from different angles.

Still no luck?

Okay, here is a major hint for you- try to look for the beak of the bird and you will spot it instantly.

Hurry up! The time limit is about to finish.

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the time limit is over.

Were you able to spot the parrot? Congratulations, if you found the parrot. Your observation skills are quite amazing.

If you weren’t able to spot the parrot, it is alright. This optical illusion can challenge even the greatest of puzzle masters.

You can scroll back to the top again and try to discover the hidden parrot without a timer.

Here is the solution to the puzzle

Find the Hidden Parrot- Solution

The parrot is hiding in the upper left corner.

Source: Instagram- OpticalIllusionss

See, wasn’t this puzzle quite captivating? Keep trying your observation skills with these optical illusions and you are sure to emerge as a puzzle master.

