The Hidden Mail Truck: A Challenge for the Ages

Optical illusions are designed in such a way that they can trick human brains into believing that there is nothing different in the image.

These puzzles are a great way to break free from your monotonous routine and spend some time testing your observation skills.

Optical illusions come in many different forms but one of the most famous ones that intrigues people is to find the hidden object/animals.

One such puzzle has become the talk of the town. In this optical illusion, you have to find a hidden mail truck.

This image is created by Dover Publications and showcases a busy city scene. In this scene, the mail truck is hiding quite cleverly which can leave you baffled.

Another challenge that this puzzle throws is that the image is in black and white which means you can’t differentiate the colour of the mail truck from the rest of the image.

This is an amazing chance to test your visual skills and emerge as a true puzzle master.

So, can you take up the challenge and find the hidden mail truck in 21 seconds?

Start the timer and try to spot the mail truck. All the best!

Source: Dover Publications

So, how is your search going?

Did you find the hidden mail truck?

Come on, it is right there in front of you.

Okay here are some tips for you:

Try to look for the tyres of the truck

Zoom in on the image and try to look at it from different angles.

Still didn’t find it?

Hurry up, the timer is about to run out.

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the time limit is over.

Were you able to spot the hidden mail truck? Congratulations, if you found it. Your amazing observation skills have paid off quite well.

If you didn’t find the hidden mail truck it is alright. This puzzle can challenge the truest of puzzle masters and leave them baffled.

You can take your time and try to find the hidden mail truck by scrolling back to the top.

Now, here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Mail Truck- Solution

The truck is not in a normal position. It is standing vertically in the upper right corner just beside the clock tower.

Source: Dover Publications

See, wasn’t this optical illusion quite fun? Keep on exploring these puzzles and share them with your friends and family for an amazing fun time.

