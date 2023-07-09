This optical illusion is so tricky, you'll need a second look: Find the Hidden Apple Pie Slice

Are you a true puzzle master who can spot the different hidden objects in the images?

Optical illusions come in many different types, but one of the most popular categories on the internet is to find the hidden object/animal.

Optical illusions are images that are built to test your observation skills. These puzzles discreetly hide some objects that are quite difficult to spot in the first place.

This one optical illusion is doing the rounds on the internet. In this puzzle, you have to spot a hidden apple pie slice that is hiding in plain sight.

The image is a scene of a chaotic beach and it is black and white which adds more to the challenge.

Did you know that the first apple pie recipe was printed in England in 1381? Quite amazing isn’t it?

Coming back to the challenge, this puzzle has baffled many true puzzle masters.

You might be wondering how difficult it can be. Well, the major challenge is the time limit.

Can you find the hidden apple pie slice within 17 seconds?

Start the timer and test your observation skills. All the best!\

Try: A Trick of the Mind: Can You Find the Bicycle Among the Birds?

Source: Pinterest

Were you able to find the hidden apple pie slice?

Come on, it is hiding in plain sight.

Here are some hints for you:

Zoom in on the different sections of the image.

Take a deep breath and concentrate.

Still no luck?

Okay, here is a major hint for you- Try to look for the triangular shape of the slice and you will find it.

Now hurry up! The time limit will be over soon

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the 17 seconds are over already.

So, did you find the hidden apple pie slice? If you found it, congratulations! Your observation skills and dedication have paid off.

If you didn’t find the hidden apple pie slice it is okay, this puzzle can challenge the truest of puzzle masters and leave them baffled.

You can try to find the hidden apple pie slice again by scrolling to the top.

Coming to the solution, here is the apple pie slice hiding

Find the Hidden Apple Pie Slice- Solution

The delicious apple pie slice is hiding under the chair of the lifeguard.

Source: Pinterest

Wasn’t this puzzle quite amazing? Keep trying your skills and share these puzzles with your loved ones for a fun time.



Must Try: The Hidden Submarine Illusion: A Test of Your Visual Perception