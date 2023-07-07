A Trick of the Mind: Can You Find the Bicycle Among the Birds?

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your visual acuity and these puzzles give you a fun leisure activity to break away from the boring routine.

Optical illusions are images or photographs that trick our brains into seeing something that is not actually there.

This happens because the way our eyes and brains process visual information can sometimes be misleading.

This leads to filling the images with the information that is already available in your brain.

That is why optical illusions help you develop your observational skills and you become a puzzle master.

One such optical illusion is doing rounds on the internet where a bicycle is hiding among the birds.

The image shows a group of birds in a flock, but if you look closely, you can see that there is a bicycle hidden among them.

The image is quite chaotic and black and white in colour which makes it difficult to spot the bird in one go.

Did you know that about 100 million bicycles are manufactured worldwide each year? Amazing, isn't it?

So, the challenge here is to try and find the bicycle in 17 seconds.

Can you take up the challenge and discover the bicycle within the time limit?

Start the timer and test your observation skills. All the best!

Source: Pinterest

How is the hunt for the bicycle going?

Did you find it hiding among the chaotic birds?

Here are some hints for you:

Zoom in on the image.

Take a deep breath and concentrate on the picture. Turn off all the distractions.

Still didn’t find it?

Okay here is a major hint- Try to look for the tyres of the bicycle.

Hurry up! The time is about to finish!

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! 17 seconds are over!

Were you able to spot the bicycle? If you did, congratulations, your observation skills are quite amazing.

If you didn’t find the bicycle it is okay. Even the true puzzle masters get confused.

You can try your skills again by scrolling back to the top and figuring out where the bicycle is hiding without any time limit.

Here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Bicycle- Solution

The bicycle is hiding in the upper right corner and it looks like the bird is riding it.

Source: Pinterest

Wasn’t this optical illusion a true challenge to your visual skills? Keep trying these puzzles and you will emerge as a true puzzle master.

