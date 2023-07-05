This Optical Illusion Is Driving People Crazy! Can You Find the Car?

Optical illusions are built to give everyone leisure time so that they can have a break from their monotonous routine and enjoy something fun. These puzzles are designed in such a way that it tricks your brain to believe that there is no hidden object/animal.

This occurs because of the ability of our brains to fill in the missing information or perceive things in such a way that it matches the knowledge already filled in the brain.

To bring you an amazing challenge, this puzzle hides a car among the mushrooms and snails.

The image was posted on a Facebook page known as Puzzled and it is a black and white image filled with mushrooms and overlapping snails that hides a car very cleverly.

Now, you must be thinking what is even the challenge here? Well, the major challenge is to discover that car in 15 seconds.

Can you beat the clock and win the title of a true puzzle master?

Remember, this puzzle will test your skills so observe the image with attention and try to find the car as soon as possible.

Are you ready? Start the timer and being the hunt! Good Luck.

Source: Puzzled

So, were you able to find the car?

You still didn't find it?

Come on it is right there hiding right in front of your eyes.

It's okay if you can't figure it out. Here is a major hint- Look for the wheels of the car and you will be able to spot it immediately.

Go on, give the image another look with this new fresh perspective and you will find it quite easily.

But, it is time to hurry up as 15 seconds will be over soon.

3... 2... and 1!

Oh no, the time is up!

So, were you able to figure out where the car was hiding before the timer went off?

If you found it congratulations you are amazing and your observation skills are top-notch.

If you weren't able to find the car it is okay, this puzzle can surely test your skills and leave you baffled.

But don't give up, you got this!

Scroll to the top and give this puzzle another try without any time limit.

Coming to the solution, here is where the car is hiding.

Find the Hidden Car- Solution

The car is hiding on the right side, disguised as a mushroom head.

Source: Puzzled

Did you enjoy this puzzle? Keep an eye out for these optical illusions and solving them will definitely help you improve your attention skills.

