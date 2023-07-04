Only the Sharpest Eyes Can Spot the Open Lock in This Optical Illusion

Optical illusions are images that trick the brain into seeing something that is not actually there. They can be fun and challenging, and they can also be used to test our visual perception and cognitive abilities.

One popular optical illusion is the "hidden open lock" puzzle. In this puzzle, there is a single open lock hidden among a group of closed locks. The challenge is to find the open lock within a certain amount of time, usually 9 seconds.

The hidden open lock puzzle is difficult because the locks are all very similar in appearance. The open lock is also placed in a way that it can be easily overlooked. 

Did you know that the locks that we use for safety were considered a symbol of wealth in ancient Egypt? Amazing isn't it?

So, Do you have the true skills of a puzzle master? 

If yes, then take up this challenge and find the open lock in 9 seconds. 

Start the timer and let the hunt begin!

Any luck finding the hidden lock?

Come on, this puzzle is super easy and you can do it!

Just concentrate and try to look for the lock with the metal piece sticking out. 

Still didn't find it?

Hurry up! the timer will be over soon. 

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no! The time is up. 

If you found the hidden open lock within 9 seconds, congratulations! You have excellent visual perception and cognitive abilities. 

If you are still having trouble finding the hidden open lock, don't worry. You are not alone. Many people find this puzzle to be very challenging. Just scroll back again to the top and try to find it without a time limit now. 

Here is the solution to the puzzle. 

Find the Hidden Open Lock- Solution 

The lock is in the 4th row from the top in the centre. 

Wasn't this puzzle quite fun? Keep trying your hands on optical illusions like this and you will emerge as a true puzzle master. 

