Toaster Trouble: Can You Find the Hidden Appliance in This Chaotic Scene in 19 seconds?

Optical illusions are built to challenge your visual perception and test your observation skills.

They are a fun activity to break the monotonous routine and indulge in something new and exciting.

A new optical illusion is sweeping the web, challenging puzzlers to find a toaster hidden among a load of luggage.

The image is created by Holiday Extras and features a busy scene of suitcases of all shapes and sizes, making it difficult to spot the small toaster.

According to the experts, the average person takes 43 seconds to find the hidden toaster. But if you're looking for a challenge, you can try to find it within 19 seconds.

Do you have what it takes to find the hidden toaster? If yes, start the timer and try to find it in 19 seconds.

Source: Holiday Extras

So, were you able to find the hidden toaster?

Come on, it is right there in front of your eyes, you just need to pay attention.

Here are some tips:

Look for the toaster's distinctive shape.

Pay attention to the colours.

Still no luck? It's okay here is one major hint- Look for the slice of the bread coming out of the toaster.

Hurry up! The time is about to run out

3... 2... and 1!

So, did you find the toaster?

Kudos to your observation skills if you found the hidden toaster in such a busy scene.

It's alright if you didn't find it.

It's alright if you didn't find it. This puzzle can challenge even the best of puzzle masters.

You can scroll to the top and try to find the toaster without the timer.

Now, here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Toaster- Solution

The toaster is hiding in the center just above the white and brown bag



Source: Holiday Extras



Wasn't this puzzle fun to solve? Keep trying your hands on these optical illusions and you will emerge as a true puzzle master.



