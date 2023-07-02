The Robot Among the Animals: An Optical Illusion That Will Boggle Your Mind

Optical illusions are a fun way to trick your brain and have some leisure time away from your monotonous routine.

These puzzles are built in such a way that your mind tries to fill in the missing gaps with the already available information in your brain.

Have you ever stumbled upon such an optical illusion that left you amazed and you were wondering to figure out the answer?

Well, this puzzle by Angry Squirrel Studio has been giving people a tough time.

The puzzle is quite easy but it takes a lot of attention to find the hidden robot in it.

The image features a lot of animals and among them, an inanimate object which is a robot is hiding notoriously.

The challenge here is to find the robot in a time limit.

Did you know that Greek mathematician Archytas of Tarentum created the first known “robot” in the 5th century BC? Quite amazing isn’t it?

This shows the power and skills of the human mind.

Now it’s your turn to test your skills.

No, no you won’t be asked to build a robot here.

You just need to try your observation skills and find the hidden robot in this image within 13 seconds.

Can you take up the challenge?

Start your timer and all the best!

Try: The Impossible Seagull Illusion: Can You Find It in 21 Seconds?

Source: Angry Squirrel Studio

How is the hunt to find the robot going?

Did you figure out where it is hiding?

Okay here is a hint- Look for the eyes of the robot. Since animals and inanimate objects have different eyes, try to find a different pair.

Still didn’t get it?

Come on, it's right in front of your eyes. Try to find the robot, just pay attention to the image.

Hurry up! The time is about to be over.

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the time is over!

Did you figure out where the robot was hiding?

Congratulations, if you found the robot, you are a true puzzle master.

If you weren’t able to find the robot, it’s okay, don’t be discouraged. Just scroll to the top again and give it another try without a timer.

Now, here is the solution.

Find the Hidden Robot- Solution

The robot is hiding in the upper right corner.

Source: Angry Squirrel Studio

Wasn’t this optical illusion a fun distraction for you? Keep trying these puzzles and you will surely emerge as a true puzzle master.

Must Try: The Latest Optical Illusion Is Driving People Crazy: Find the Jellyfish Among the Plastic Bags in 15 seconds