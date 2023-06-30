The Impossible Seagull Illusion: Can You Find It in 21 Seconds?

You might have witnessed a lot of images circling on the internet which challenge you to find any hidden object or animal.

Aren’t these puzzles fun? Well, these are known as optical illusions and they are designed in a certain way to tease your brain and give you a dare.

Have you been a true puzzle master and conquered all these online challenges?

Well, this one particular optical illusion is sure to make you baffled.

In this image, a lot of beach items are scattered and the challenge is to figure out the hidden seagull among all the mess.

Did you know that seagulls are very clever? They learn, remember and even pass on behaviours.

Well, this particular seagull got lost maybe it isn’t that intelligent.

Now it is time to put your intelligence and observation skills to the test and rescue this bird from the mess.

Can you take up the challenge and find the hidden seagull within 21 seconds?

Start the timer and begin the hunt. All the best!

Did you find the hidden seagull?

Come on, pay attention to the image. It is a bit tough but you can do it.

Okay, here is a hint: Try to look for the beak of the seagull.

Still didn’t find it?

Hurry up! The time is about to be over.

3… 2… and 1!

The time limit is finished.

Were you able to spot the bird? Congratulations if you found it, you have terrific observation skills.

If you didn’t find the seagull, don’t be discouraged, this puzzle is sure to test the abilities of true puzzle masters.

You can scroll back and try to find it again without a timer and improve your skills.

Here is the solution to the Optical Illusion

Find the Hidden Seagull- Solution

The bird is hiding in the lower right corner.

Source: Haven

Wasn’t this puzzle fun? Keep trying your skills with other optical illusions and you will emerge as a true puzzle master.

