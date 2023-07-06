The Dolphin Optical Illusion That's Tricking People All Over the Internet

Optical illusion, also known as visual illusion, is a phenomenon in which our visual system creates a perception that differs from reality.

This can happen because of the way our eyes and brain process information, or because of the way an image is created.

To put it in simple terms an optical illusion is a trick that our brains play on us.

This particular optical illusion is doing rounds on the internet and it is a fun way to test your observation skills.

It is an image with a blue background and carrying badger heads and among those heads, there is a dolphin hiding very cleverly.

The challenge this image presents is to test your ability to observe things quite carefully.

The dolphin is camouflaged against the background, so it can be difficult to spot at first. But if you look closely, you'll see it floating.

Did you know that dolphins are quite fast sprinters? Amazing isn’t it?

Well, the challenge for you is to find the dolphin before it sprints away so can you do it in 19 seconds?

Are you up for the challenge? Start the timer and race against the clock to find the dolphin.

All the best!

Source: Pinterest

Any luck finding the dolphin?

Come on, it is right there waiting to be discovered.

Still didn’t find it?

Okay, here is a major hint for you: Try to look for the fin of the animal and you will surely spot it.

Did you find it now?

Hurry up! The timer is about to run out.

3… 2… and 1!

The time limit is finished!

So, did your sharp observation skills help you out?

If you found the hidden dolphin congratulations, your attention to detail skill has finally paid off!

If you didn’t spot the dolphin it’s okay, even the true puzzle masters can get confused with this optical illusion.

You can give it another try. Just scroll back up and try to find the dolphin without a timer. Put your skills to the test!

Coming to the solution, here is the answer to the puzzle

Find the Hidden Dolphin- Solution

The dolphin is hiding in the lower section of the image, disguised as a stripe of a badger’s head.

Source: Pinterest

Wasn’t this puzzle quite amazing? Keep sharpening your skills with these optical illusions and your observation skills will help you to find the smallest details in your daily life too.

