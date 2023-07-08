The Hidden Submarine Illusion: A Test of Your Visual Perception

Optical illusions are a fun way to get away from your monotonous routines.

Optical illusions are images or patterns that trick the eye into seeing something that is not actually there.

They can be caused by a variety of factors, such as the way that light is reflected or refracted, or the way that our brains process visual information.

One such optical illusion is doing rounds on the internet where you have to find a hidden submarine.

The submarine is hiding among the monkeys and it is quite difficult to spot it.

Did you know that submarines have been used since the American Civil War? Quite interesting isn’t it?

Coming back to the puzzle, the monkeys in the image are cleverly hiding the submarine. They have different patterns and clothes.

You might be thinking it is quite easy to figure out a submarine between the monkeys. How hard can it be?

Well, the challenge that arises here is to find that monkey within a given time limit. Can you do it?

The challenge is easy but the time limit puts pressure, making it difficult to concentrate on the image.

Can you take up the challenge? Do you want to test out if you are a true puzzle master?

Try to find the hidden submarine within 13 seconds!

Start your timer and all the best!

Source: Pinterest

Any luck finding the submarine?

Come on it is hiding in plain sight.

Here are some hints for you:

Take a deep breath and focus on the image.

Zoom in on different sections of the image.

Still didn’t find it?

Okay, here is a major hint- Try to look for the windows of the submarine.

Hurry up! The time limit is about to be finished.

3… 2… and 1!

The time is over.

Did you find the hidden submarine?

Congratulations, if you found the submarine hiding among the monkeys. You are a true puzzle master and your observation skills have paid off quite well. Keep up the good work.

If you didn’t find the submarine it is alright! Even the true puzzle masters can be baffled with this puzzle due to the time limit.

You can scroll back again and try to find the hidden submarine without any time limit.

Coming to the solution, here is where the submarine is hiding

Find the Hidden Submarine- Solution

The submarine is hiding in the upper right corner

Source: Pinterest

Wasn’t this quite a challenge? Keep trying your visual skills with these optical illusions and share them with your friends and family for some quality time.

