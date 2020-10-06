What is Forensic Cloning? Can deleted data from your mobile phone be recovered through this method?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is cloning the cell phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, as per sources. The agency is working towards retrieving the chats and other data related to drugs.

Earlier, the investigating agency cloned the phones of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. The clones contain the alleged evidence of her discussing narcotics. But do you know what exactly is forensic cloning? Read the article below to find it out.

Forensic Cloning

Forensic Cloning, also known as a forensic image or bit-stream image is an exact bit-for-bit copy of a piece of digital evidence. It captures everything from the physical beginning to physical end. Through this method, files, folders, hard drives, etc. can be clones.

What is cell phone forensic cloning?

In cell phone forensic cloning, an exact bit-for-bit copy of the entire mobile phone is produced. It is performed by the investigating agencies on the mobile devices which they believe would help the case further or can be used as evidence against someone is the court.

How cloning is different from copy-pasting?

Forensic cloning is an exact bit-for-bit copy of a piece of digital evidence, including all the deleted data while copy-pasting the data involves only the files and folders present on the device and not the deleted files.

The investigating agencies use the cloning technique when there is a probability of the data being deleted or overwritten by the user.

Can the data found using forensic cloning be used as evidence in the court?

Yes, forensic imaging is the court of law accepted standard for the preservation of computer-based evidence. As per section 65 (B) of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, it is admissible in the court of law provided that it is not being tampered.

How safe is data on your digital devices and can it be restored once deleted?

The safety of your data on the device depends upon the type of encryption and its version. The data deleted from the digital device can be recovered with the help of the software. Therefore, it is advisable to encrypt files on your devices and do a factory reset to minimize the chance of data being recovered. However, in the devices made by Apple and Blackberry, it is difficult to restore the data once it is deleted.

