Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Muhurat, Date, Timing, History, Significance and other details

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Muhurat: Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in India on August 31, 2022. One of the most significant festivals in the country, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated with great pomp and show. Ganesh Chaturthi festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, the God of wisdom, wealth, and fortune. As per the Hindu Mythology, Lord Ganesh was born on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and this year the celebration of 10 days is starting on August 31.

On Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, know more about the widely celebrated festival, muhurat, date, timing, history and significance.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Muhurat timing

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Muhurat for murti sthapana and pooja on August 31, 2022:

Shubh Yog- 5.58 AM to 9 AM

Shubh Choghadiya- 10.45 AM to 12.14 PM

Evening Auspicious Time- 3.30 PM to 3.30 PM

गणेश चतुर्थी पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

विघ्नहर्ता और मंगलमूर्ति भगवान गणेश ज्ञान, सिद्धि और सौभाग्य के प्रतीक हैं। मेरी कामना है कि श्री गणेश के आशीर्वाद से सभी के जीवन में सुख,शांति और समृद्धि का संचार हो। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be widely celebrated in India on August 31, 2022. The regions where Ganesh Chaturthi is mostly celebrated is Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Tithi Date and Time Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi begins August 30, 2022- 3.35 PM Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi ends August 31, 2022- 3.35 PM Ganesh Visarjan (Ananta Chaturdashi) September 9, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: What is story behind Ganesh Chaturthi?

As per the Hindu Scriptures, Goddess Parvati was the creator of Ganpati. In the absence of Lord Shiva, the Goddess used her sandalwood paste to create Lord Ganesha and put him to guard while she went to take a bath. While she was gone, Lord Shiva got into a fight with Ganesh as he did not allow him to enter, as per his mother’s orders.

After asking so many times when Ganesha did not allow him to go inside, Lord Shiva got furious and cut off Ganesh’s head. When Goddess Parvati saw this, she transformed herself into Goddess Kali and threatened to destroy the universe.

Everyone then requested Lord Shiva to find a solution and calm the rage of Goddess Kali. Lord Shiva then ordered his followers to find the head of any child but to make sure that the child’s mother has her back towards the child. The very first child which was seen was an elephant. The followers cut the head of the baby elephant and brought the same to Lord Shiva.

He immediately placed the head on Lord Ganesha’s body and he regained his life back. After seeing him, Goddess Parvati came back to her normal form and all the deities blessed Lord Ganesha. Since then, this day is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is a major festival that starts from Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Ananta Chaturdashi. Ganesh Chaturdashi is also known as Ganeshotsav which is celebrated all over India with great grandeur.

Ganesh Chaturthi is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu religion and is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and other parts of the country.

