Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Status to share on August 31

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes: India is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31, 2022, to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. In 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31, and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 9, 2022. During the widely celebrated festival, people all over the country worship the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati and also share Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 wishes, status, quotes, and messages with their loved ones and relatives.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, as per the Hindu Calendar, is being celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Even though Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is being celebrated all over the country, the festival is extremely significant in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

On Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 on August 31, we are providing you with the wishes, quotes, messages, and status that will make this day more special for all your friends and loved ones.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. In 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi will start on August 30 from 3:33 PM till August 31 at 3:22 PM.

On Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, People will welcome Lord Ganesha by installing his idols in their homes on the first day of the festival. Devotees worship the God for 11 days and then bid adieu to him by immersing the idols in water after three, five or ten days.

Watch | Devotees gather in large number to offer prayer at Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur, on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi2022



(Video: ANI) pic.twitter.com/BrLhhipzcx — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 31, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish for your happiness, prosperity, and peace.

2. I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, and may your all dreams come true.

3. Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and the best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

4. Wish you a wonderful year ahead in all spheres of life with Lord Ganesh’s blessings! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

5. As rains bless the Earth, likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with never-ending happiness.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Quotes

1. “If we can learn anything from Lord Ganesha, it is: Be sincere and Care for no one in the line of duty. Destroy your sorrows; Enhance your happiness; and Create Goodness all around you!”

2 May your happiness be as large as Ganesh’s appetite,

May your life be as long as his trunk,

May your troubles become as small as his small,

May all your moments be as sweet as his laddoos.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!

3. “Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi the festival of Lord Ganesha. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesha descended on this Earth to kill evil.”

4. “I asked God to make you smile, guide you safely through every mile. Grant your wealth, give you health and most of all love you well.”

5. “May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and showers you with bounties. Ganesh Chaturthi to all”.

