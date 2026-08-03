Ganga vs Brahmaputra: Which River Has the Larger Basin?
Compare the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers in terms of basin area, length, water discharge, origin, states and unique geographical features.
The Ganga and Brahmaputra are two of India’s most important rivers. Both support millions of people and irrigate vast agricultural lands. While the Ganga is India’s longest river, many people may think which of the two has the larger river basin. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which River Has the Larger Basin?
The Ganga has the larger river basin. The Ganga Basin is approximately 10.86 lakh sq km (including India, Nepal, China and Bangladesh). The Brahmaputra Basin is approximately 5.8 lakh sq km. This means the Ganga basin is nearly twice the size of the Brahmaputra basin.
What Is a River Basin?
A river basin is the area of land drained by a river and its tributaries. Rainwater falling within the basin eventually flows into the main river.
Ganga vs Brahmaputra
|Feature
|Ganga
|Brahmaputra
|Basin Area
|About 10.86 lakh sq km
|About 5.8 lakh sq km
|Length
|About 2,525 km
|About 2,900 km (total course)
|Origin
|Gangotri Glacier, Uttarakhand
|Angsi Glacier (Tibet); known as Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet
|Indian States
|Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal
|Arunachal Pradesh, Assam
|Countries
|India, Nepal, China, Bangladesh
|China, India, Bangladesh
|Outfall
|Bay of Bengal
|Joins the Ganga (Padma) before entering the Bay of Bengal
|Major Delta
|Sundarbans Delta (shared with Brahmaputra)
|Sundarbans Delta (shared with Ganga)
Why Is the Ganga Basin Larger?
The Ganga basin covers a much larger area because it has a vast network of tributaries. It flows across the fertile Indo-Gangetic Plain and drains large parts of northern India. And then it extends into Nepal, China and Bangladesh.
Why Is the Brahmaputra Special?
Although its basin is smaller, the Brahmaputra has several unique features. It is one of the highest water-discharge rivers in the world. It causes annual floods that enrich the floodplains of Assam.
Major Tributaries of Ganga
The major tributaries of Ganga are Yamuna, Ghaghara, Gandak, Kosi, Son and Gomti.
Major Tributaries of Brahmaputra
The major tributaries of Brahmaputra are Subansiri, Dibang, Lohit, Manas, Dhansiri and Teesta (joins in Bangladesh).
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.