Ganga vs Brahmaputra: Which River Has the Larger Basin?

The Ganga and Brahmaputra are two of India’s most important rivers. Both support millions of people and irrigate vast agricultural lands. While the Ganga is India’s longest river, many people may think which of the two has the larger river basin. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which River Has the Larger Basin?

The Ganga has the larger river basin. The Ganga Basin is approximately 10.86 lakh sq km (including India, Nepal, China and Bangladesh). The Brahmaputra Basin is approximately 5.8 lakh sq km. This means the Ganga basin is nearly twice the size of the Brahmaputra basin.

What Is a River Basin?

A river basin is the area of land drained by a river and its tributaries. Rainwater falling within the basin eventually flows into the main river.

Ganga vs Brahmaputra