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Gary Sobers Biography: Age, Career Timeline, Records, Major Achievements, and Legacy

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 12:47 IST

Explore the life of Gary Sobers with details about his age, career journey, Test records, major achievements, and why he is regarded as a cricket legend.

Gary Sobers: Biography
Gary Sobers: Biography

Sir Garfield St Auburn Sobers who was famously known as Gary Sobers among the cricket fans is widely known to be one of the greatest all-rounder players that cricket has ever witnessed. Gary could bat and bowl in 3 different styles, field brilliantly as well as captained his team. There are a very few players who have matched the skill level of Gary Sobers. 

Gary has played for the West Indies between 1954 and 1974 and his batting earned him more than 8000 runs in Test matches and he earned 235 wickets in Test matches. 

Moreover, Yuvraj Singh is not the only player who has scored 6 sixes in an over. Gary Sobers also holds this record. Here is Gary Sobers full biography, interesting facts, timeline, achievements and a brief comparison with modern all-rounders. 

Gary Sobers: Biography at a Glance

Particular

Details

Full Name

Garfield St Aubrun Sobers

Popular Name

Gary Sobers

Date of Birth

28 July 1936

Age

89 years (passed away on 17 July 2026)

Birthplace

Bridgetown, Barbados

Nationality

Barbadian (also holds Australian citizenship)

Batting Style

Left-handed

Bowling Style

Left-arm fast medium, slow left-arm orthodox, left-arm wrist spin

Playing Role

All-rounder

Teams

West Indies, Barbados, South Australia, Nottinghamshire

Test Debut

30 March 1954 vs England

Last Test

5 April 1974 vs England

ODI Debut

5 September 1973 vs England (his only ODI)

Honours

Knight Bachelor, National Hero of Barbados, ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

Nickname

King Cricket

Years Active

1953 to 1974

Gary Sobers: Early Life and Education 

Gary Sobers was born on 28 July 1936 in Bridgetown, Barbados. His parents were Shamont and Thelma Sobers. His father passed away in 1942 during World War and that is why Sobers grew up alone. 

He studied at Bay Street Boys' School in Barbados where he won the Inter-School Cricket championship three years in a row along with his brother. From a young age he showed talent in football and basketball along with cricket. 

When he was 13 years old, he was already playing for two senior club sides in Barbados which were the Kent St Philip club and the Wanderers club.

Gary Sobers: Career Timeline

Here is a brief overview of Garfield Sobers’ career:

1953

First-class debut for Barbados

1954

Test debut for West Indies vs England

1958

First Test century, that extended to 365 not out and it became a world record at that time

1965

Became West Indies Test captain

1968

Hit six sixes in one over vs Glamorgan at Swansea

1974

Retired from Test cricket

1975

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II

1998

Named a National Hero of Barbados

2009

Enlisted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

Gary Sobers Career Statistics

Batting Statistics

Format

Matches

Innings

Runs

High Score

100s

50s

Tests

93

160

8032

365*

26

30

ODIs

1

1

0

0

0

0

FC

383

609

28314

365*

86

121

List A

95

92

2721

116*

1

18

Bowling Statistics

Format

Matches

Innings

Balls

Runs

Wickets

4 Wickets

5 Wickets

10 Wickets

Tests

93

159

21599

7999

235

8

6

0

ODIs

1

1

63

31

1

0

0

0

FC

383

-

70789

28941

1043

-

36

1

List A

95

-

4387

2393

109

4

1

0

Gary Sobers: Major Records and Achievements

  • He was the first batsman who scored six sixes in an over in first-class cricket. 

  • He also held the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket which was 365 runs without losing his wicket. 

  • He is one of the few players who has scored more than 5000 runs in Test format and took more than 200 wickets. 

  • Garfield Sobers was the youngest player ever who scored a Test triple century, just at the age of 21 years and 216 days. 

  • He was Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 due to his service for cricket. 

  • Gary was also enlisted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009. 

  • The ICC Player of the Year award, the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, is named after him

Gary Sobers vs Modern All-Rounders

Here is a comparison of some of the best all rounder players that cricket has witnessed. This comparison is based upon Test cricket statistics: 

Player

Runs

Wickets

Played During

Gary Sobers

8,032

235

1954 to 1974

Jacques Kallis

13,289

292

1995 to 2014

Kapil Dev

5,248

434

1978 to 1994

Ian Botham

5,200

383

1977 to 1992

Imran Khan

3,807

362

1971 to 1992

Ben Stokes

7,273

252

2013 to present

Gary Sobers: Family

He married Prudence Kirby in the year 1969 and the couple had two sons named Matthew and Daniel and they adopted a daughter named Genevieve. The couple separated in 1990 and Gary gained dual Barbadian and Australian citizenship as well. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 12:47 IST

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