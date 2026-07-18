Sir Garfield St Auburn Sobers who was famously known as Gary Sobers among the cricket fans is widely known to be one of the greatest all-rounder players that cricket has ever witnessed. Gary could bat and bowl in 3 different styles, field brilliantly as well as captained his team. There are a very few players who have matched the skill level of Gary Sobers.

Gary has played for the West Indies between 1954 and 1974 and his batting earned him more than 8000 runs in Test matches and he earned 235 wickets in Test matches.

Moreover, Yuvraj Singh is not the only player who has scored 6 sixes in an over. Gary Sobers also holds this record. Here is Gary Sobers full biography, interesting facts, timeline, achievements and a brief comparison with modern all-rounders.