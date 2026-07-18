Gary Sobers Biography: Age, Career Timeline, Records, Major Achievements, and Legacy
Explore the life of Gary Sobers with details about his age, career journey, Test records, major achievements, and why he is regarded as a cricket legend.
Sir Garfield St Auburn Sobers who was famously known as Gary Sobers among the cricket fans is widely known to be one of the greatest all-rounder players that cricket has ever witnessed. Gary could bat and bowl in 3 different styles, field brilliantly as well as captained his team. There are a very few players who have matched the skill level of Gary Sobers.
Gary has played for the West Indies between 1954 and 1974 and his batting earned him more than 8000 runs in Test matches and he earned 235 wickets in Test matches.
Moreover, Yuvraj Singh is not the only player who has scored 6 sixes in an over. Gary Sobers also holds this record. Here is Gary Sobers full biography, interesting facts, timeline, achievements and a brief comparison with modern all-rounders.
Gary Sobers: Biography at a Glance
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Full Name
|
Garfield St Aubrun Sobers
|
Popular Name
|
Gary Sobers
|
Date of Birth
|
28 July 1936
|
Age
|
89 years (passed away on 17 July 2026)
|
Birthplace
|
Bridgetown, Barbados
|
Nationality
|
Barbadian (also holds Australian citizenship)
|
Batting Style
|
Left-handed
|
Bowling Style
|
Left-arm fast medium, slow left-arm orthodox, left-arm wrist spin
|
Playing Role
|
All-rounder
|
Teams
|
West Indies, Barbados, South Australia, Nottinghamshire
|
Test Debut
|
30 March 1954 vs England
|
Last Test
|
5 April 1974 vs England
|
ODI Debut
|
5 September 1973 vs England (his only ODI)
|
Honours
|
Knight Bachelor, National Hero of Barbados, ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
|
Nickname
|
King Cricket
|
Years Active
|
1953 to 1974
Gary Sobers: Early Life and Education
Gary Sobers was born on 28 July 1936 in Bridgetown, Barbados. His parents were Shamont and Thelma Sobers. His father passed away in 1942 during World War and that is why Sobers grew up alone.
He studied at Bay Street Boys' School in Barbados where he won the Inter-School Cricket championship three years in a row along with his brother. From a young age he showed talent in football and basketball along with cricket.
When he was 13 years old, he was already playing for two senior club sides in Barbados which were the Kent St Philip club and the Wanderers club.
Gary Sobers: Career Timeline
Here is a brief overview of Garfield Sobers’ career:
|
1953
|
First-class debut for Barbados
|
1954
|
Test debut for West Indies vs England
|
1958
|
First Test century, that extended to 365 not out and it became a world record at that time
|
1965
|
Became West Indies Test captain
|
1968
|
Hit six sixes in one over vs Glamorgan at Swansea
|
1974
|
Retired from Test cricket
|
1975
|
Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II
|
1998
|
Named a National Hero of Barbados
|
2009
|
Enlisted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
Gary Sobers Career Statistics
Batting Statistics
|
Format
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
High Score
|
100s
|
50s
|
Tests
|
93
|
160
|
8032
|
365*
|
26
|
30
|
ODIs
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
FC
|
383
|
609
|
28314
|
365*
|
86
|
121
|
List A
|
95
|
92
|
2721
|
116*
|
1
|
18
Bowling Statistics
|
Format
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Balls
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
4 Wickets
|
5 Wickets
|
10 Wickets
|
Tests
|
93
|
159
|
21599
|
7999
|
235
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
ODIs
|
1
|
1
|
63
|
31
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
FC
|
383
|
-
|
70789
|
28941
|
1043
|
-
|
36
|
1
|
List A
|
95
|
-
|
4387
|
2393
|
109
|
4
|
1
|
0
Gary Sobers: Major Records and Achievements
-
He was the first batsman who scored six sixes in an over in first-class cricket.
-
He also held the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket which was 365 runs without losing his wicket.
-
He is one of the few players who has scored more than 5000 runs in Test format and took more than 200 wickets.
-
Garfield Sobers was the youngest player ever who scored a Test triple century, just at the age of 21 years and 216 days.
-
He was Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 due to his service for cricket.
-
Gary was also enlisted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009.
-
The ICC Player of the Year award, the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, is named after him
Gary Sobers vs Modern All-Rounders
Here is a comparison of some of the best all rounder players that cricket has witnessed. This comparison is based upon Test cricket statistics:
|
Player
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
Played During
|
Gary Sobers
|
8,032
|
235
|
1954 to 1974
|
Jacques Kallis
|
13,289
|
292
|
1995 to 2014
|
Kapil Dev
|
5,248
|
434
|
1978 to 1994
|
Ian Botham
|
5,200
|
383
|
1977 to 1992
|
Imran Khan
|
3,807
|
362
|
1971 to 1992
|
Ben Stokes
|
7,273
|
252
|
2013 to present
Gary Sobers: Family
He married Prudence Kirby in the year 1969 and the couple had two sons named Matthew and Daniel and they adopted a daughter named Genevieve. The couple separated in 1990 and Gary gained dual Barbadian and Australian citizenship as well.
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