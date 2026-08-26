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GK Quiz on Test Cricket: 10 Questions Every True Cricket Fan Should

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 16:02 IST

From legendary players to famous records, this Test cricket quiz has something for every cricket fan. How many can you answer?

GK Quiz on Test Cricket
GK Quiz on Test Cricket

Test cricket is known as a game of skill and concentration and the format requires a lot of patience too. 

A good Test match can easily change several times before the final result due to its long format. This cricket format has given some of the most memorable performances in the sport. It has also created records that have stood for decades. Here is a quiz that will test your knowledge about this format.

GK Quiz on Test Cricket

1. Which two teams played the first official Test match?

A) South Africa and Australia
B) Australia and England
C) India and West Indies
D) England and Zimbabwe

Answer: Australia and England

Explanation: The first official Test match was played between Australia and England from March 15 to 19, 1877.

2. How many innings can each team have in a Test match?

A) Two
B) Five
C) Three
D) Seven 

Answer: Two

Explanation: A Test match normally gives each team two innings. 

3. For how many days does a Test match last? 

A) Eleven days
B) Six days
C) Five days
D) Three days

Answer: Five days

Explanation: Modern Test matches are played for a total of five days. A match might finish earlier if there is a result.

4. Which player holds the record for the highest individual score in men's Test cricket?

A) Sir Don Bradman
B) Brian Lara
C) Imran Khan
D) Virender Sehwag

Answer: Brian Lara

Explanation: Brian Lara scored 400 runs against England in St John's in 2004. This score is still unbeaten. 

5. Which player has taken the most wickets in the Test match format?

A) Sachin Tendulkar
B) Jacques Kallis
C) Anil Kumble
D) Muttiah Muralitharan

Answer: Muttiah Muralitharan

Explanation: Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan has finished his Test career with a total of 800 wickets. 

6. Which player currently holds the record for the most runs in men's Test cricket?

A) AB de Villiers
B) Kapil Dev
C) Sachin Tendulkar
D) Martin Crowe

Answer: C) Sachin Tendulkar

Explanation: As of 2026, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of most runs in men’s Test cricket with a total of 15,921. 

7. How many minimum first-innings runs are required to enforce the follow-on in a five-day Test match?

A) 350 runs
B) 122 runs
C) 200 runs
D) 260 runs

Answer: C) 200 runs

Explanation: A team that is batting first in a Test match and they lead by at least 200 runs then they have the option to make the other team bat again immediately. This is called the follow-on. (icc)

8. How many wickets did Jim Laker take in his famous 1956 Test against Australia?

A) 23
B) 31
C) 11
D) 19

Answer: C) 19

Explanation: Jim Laker took 19 wickets for 90 runs at Old Trafford in 1956. 

9. Who has scored the most double centuries in men's Test cricket?

A) Brian Lara
B) Kapil Dev
C) Don Bradman
D) Sunil Gawaskar

Answer: C) Don Bradman

Explanation: Don Bradman has scored 12 double centuries in Test cricket

10. Who has scored the most centuries in men's Test cricket?

A) Shane Warne
B) Allan Border
C) Sachin Tendulkar
D) Javed Miandad

Answer: C) Sachin Tendulkar

Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar holds the record with 51 Test centuries followed by Kallis at 45 centuries. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 16:02 IST

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