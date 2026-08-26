GK Quiz on Test Cricket: 10 Questions Every True Cricket Fan Should
From legendary players to famous records, this Test cricket quiz has something for every cricket fan. How many can you answer?
Test cricket is known as a game of skill and concentration and the format requires a lot of patience too.
A good Test match can easily change several times before the final result due to its long format. This cricket format has given some of the most memorable performances in the sport. It has also created records that have stood for decades. Here is a quiz that will test your knowledge about this format.
GK Quiz on Test Cricket
1. Which two teams played the first official Test match?
A) South Africa and Australia
B) Australia and England
C) India and West Indies
D) England and Zimbabwe
Answer: Australia and England
Explanation: The first official Test match was played between Australia and England from March 15 to 19, 1877.
2. How many innings can each team have in a Test match?
A) Two
B) Five
C) Three
D) Seven
Answer: Two
Explanation: A Test match normally gives each team two innings.
3. For how many days does a Test match last?
A) Eleven days
B) Six days
C) Five days
D) Three days
Answer: Five days
Explanation: Modern Test matches are played for a total of five days. A match might finish earlier if there is a result.
4. Which player holds the record for the highest individual score in men's Test cricket?
A) Sir Don Bradman
B) Brian Lara
C) Imran Khan
D) Virender Sehwag
Answer: Brian Lara
Explanation: Brian Lara scored 400 runs against England in St John's in 2004. This score is still unbeaten.
5. Which player has taken the most wickets in the Test match format?
A) Sachin Tendulkar
B) Jacques Kallis
C) Anil Kumble
D) Muttiah Muralitharan
Answer: Muttiah Muralitharan
Explanation: Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan has finished his Test career with a total of 800 wickets.
6. Which player currently holds the record for the most runs in men's Test cricket?
A) AB de Villiers
B) Kapil Dev
C) Sachin Tendulkar
D) Martin Crowe
Answer: C) Sachin Tendulkar
Explanation: As of 2026, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of most runs in men’s Test cricket with a total of 15,921.
7. How many minimum first-innings runs are required to enforce the follow-on in a five-day Test match?
A) 350 runs
B) 122 runs
C) 200 runs
D) 260 runs
Answer: C) 200 runs
Explanation: A team that is batting first in a Test match and they lead by at least 200 runs then they have the option to make the other team bat again immediately. This is called the follow-on. (icc)
8. How many wickets did Jim Laker take in his famous 1956 Test against Australia?
A) 23
B) 31
C) 11
D) 19
Answer: C) 19
Explanation: Jim Laker took 19 wickets for 90 runs at Old Trafford in 1956.
9. Who has scored the most double centuries in men's Test cricket?
A) Brian Lara
B) Kapil Dev
C) Don Bradman
D) Sunil Gawaskar
Answer: C) Don Bradman
Explanation: Don Bradman has scored 12 double centuries in Test cricket
10. Who has scored the most centuries in men's Test cricket?
A) Shane Warne
B) Allan Border
C) Sachin Tendulkar
D) Javed Miandad
Answer: C) Sachin Tendulkar
Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar holds the record with 51 Test centuries followed by Kallis at 45 centuries.
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