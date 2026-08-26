GK Quiz on Test Cricket: 10 Questions Every True Cricket Fan Should

Test cricket is known as a game of skill and concentration and the format requires a lot of patience too.

A good Test match can easily change several times before the final result due to its long format. This cricket format has given some of the most memorable performances in the sport. It has also created records that have stood for decades. Here is a quiz that will test your knowledge about this format.

GK Quiz on Test Cricket

1. Which two teams played the first official Test match?

A) South Africa and Australia

B) Australia and England

C) India and West Indies

D) England and Zimbabwe

Answer: Australia and England

Explanation: The first official Test match was played between Australia and England from March 15 to 19, 1877.

2. How many innings can each team have in a Test match?

A) Two

B) Five

C) Three

D) Seven