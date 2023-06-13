GK Questions and Answers on Everyday Science

Many things go on in daily life that can be attributed to scientific practices. It is also important for us to recognize the science that is all around us. For example, in the formation of curd from milk, baking bread in the oven due to high temperature the physical properties of the dough change and the bread is baked.

With the help of soaps, we remove dirt and dust from our hands before cooking food or eating. Have you ever thought about what makes soap clean our hands, how germs are eliminated, etc? This is nothing but the science which we use every day. In our daily routine work some or the other way science is hidden and works for us. These questions will tell you about different types of scientific activities which we use daily and will also be helpful for various exams.

1. Which one of the following waves are used by the common TV remote control?

A.Radio waves

B.Lasers

C.Infrared waves

D.Ultrasonic waves

Ans. C

2. Given below are the psychological manifestations of noise pollution.

(i)Constriction of blood vessels

(ii)Increase in the rate of heartbeat

(iii)Digestive spasms

(iv)Dilation of the pupil of the eye

Select the correct options

A.(i) and (ii) are correct

B.(i) and (iii) are correct

C.(ii) and (iv) are correct

D.(i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) are correct

Ans. D

3. Which gas is safe and an effective extinguisher for all confined fires?

A.Nitrogen dioxide

B.Carbon dioxide

C.Sulphur dioxide

D.Nitrous Oxide

Ans. B

4. Which one of the following statements is incorrect about laser?

A. It is a technique for producing intense beams of light, ultraviolet or infrared radiation of different wavelength.

B. Even the diamond laser beam can drill a hole.

C. A variety of lasers have been made from solids like ruby crystal and semi-conducting materials, liquids and gases.

D. All waves in laser, travel in phase.

Ans. A

5. Which one of the following elements the drum of a Photostat machine is made up of:

A.Aluminium

B.Selenium

C.Barium

D.Caesium

Ans. B

6. If we say the child has an IQ of 100, what does this mean?

A. The performance of the child is below average.

B. The performance of the child is above average.

C. The mental age of the child is equal to his actual age.

D. The performance of the child cannot be better.

Ans. C

7. Which bacteria are responsible for the formation of curd?

A.Lactic acid bacteria

B.Lactobacillus Acidophillus

C.Lactobacillus aureus

D.Bacillus radicicola

Ans. B

8. Which one of the following bacteria present in the soil produces a peculiar smell if it rains on parched soil?

A. Streptomycetes

B. Staphymycetes

C. Diplomycetes

D. Micrococcus

Ans. A

9. In poorly ventilated buildings which one of the following inert gases can be accumulated?

A.Helium

B.Neon

C.Argon

D.Radon

Ans. D

10. Honey is sweeter than cane sugar or corn syrup. Which one of the following carbon sugars is responsible for this?

A.Dextrose

B.Levulose

C.Sucrose

D.Fructose

Ans. B

11. Which of the following is an example of a renewable energy source?

A. Natural gas

B. Coal

C. Solar power

D. Nuclear power

Ans. C

12. What is the boiling point of water at sea level?

A. 0 degrees Celsius

B. 100 degrees Celsius

C. 212 degrees Fahrenheit

D. 273 Kelvin

Ans. B

13. Which of the following is NOT a component of air?

A. Oxygen

B. Nitrogen

C. Carbon dioxide

D. Chlorine

Ans. D

14. Which of the following statements about gravity is true?

A. Gravity is stronger on Earth than on the Moon.

B. Gravity is a repulsive force.

C. Gravity only affects objects with mass.

D. Gravity is a form of electromagnetic radiation.

Ans. C

15. What is the primary function of the ozone layer in the Earth's atmosphere?

A. Absorbing ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun

B. Generating oxygen for plants to perform photosynthesis

C. Regulating the Earth's temperature

D. Blocking cosmic rays from reaching the surface

Answers: A

