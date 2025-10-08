GK Questions And Answers On Air Force Day 2025

Every year on October 8, India celebrates Air Force Day to honour the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. It's a tribute to the brave air warriors who protect our skies and serve the nation with pride. In 2025, the IAF marks its 93rd anniversary, with the theme spotlighting Operation Sindoor, a swift and strategic response to cross-border terrorism. The day is celebrated with grand parades, thrilling air shows, and flypasts featuring aircraft such as the Rafale, Su-30MKI, and Apache helicopters. Ready to test your knowledge? What year was the Indian Air Force officially established? Or what is the motto of the IAF, and what does it mean? Let's see how well you know our sky heroes! Take the quiz and soar with pride! GK Quiz on Air Force Day Q1. On what date is Indian Air Force Day celebrated every year?

a) January 26 b) October 8 c) December 4 d) April 1 Ans.: b) Explanation: Indian Air Force Day is celebrated annually on October 8 to commemorate the official establishment of the Indian Air Force on this date in 1932. Q2. The Indian Air Force Day in 2025 marked which anniversary of its establishment? a) 90th b) 92nd c) 93rd d) 95th Ans.: c) Explanation: The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932. Therefore, in 2025, it celebrated its 93rd anniversary (2025 - 1932 = 93). Q3. What was the central theme for the Indian Air Force Day 2025 celebrations, as reported by ANI? a) Focus on Indigenous Aircraft Technology b) Celebrating Women in the Air Force c) Contribution to Operation Sindoor d) Air Power in Humanitarian Aid Ans.: c) Explanation: The theme for the 93rd Air Force Day in 2025 centred on the IAF's contribution and achievements in Operation Sindoor.

Q4. What is the motto of the Indian Air Force (IAF)? a) Service Before Self b) Valour and Commitment c) Touch the Sky with Glory d) Always Victorious Ans.: c) Explanation: The IAF motto is "Nabha Sparsham Deeptam," which translates to "Touch the Sky with Glory" and is taken from the Bhagavad Gita. Q5. Which airbase hosted the main parade for the Indian Air Force Day celebrations in 2025? a) Prayagraj Air Base b) Yelahanka Air Force Station c) Hindon Air Base d) Chandigarh Air Force Station Ans.: c) Explanation: The main parade for the 2025 Air Force Day was held at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Q6. The Indian Air Force was initially formed in 1932 as an auxiliary air force of which international force? a) United States Army Air Force (USAAF) b) Royal Air Force (RAF) c) Soviet Air Force (VVS) d) Japanese Imperial Air Service

Ans.: b) Explanation: The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, in British India as an auxiliary air force of the Royal Air Force (RAF). Q7. Which iconic fighter jet was featured for a farewell tribute during the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations in 2025? a) SEPECAT Jaguar b) Dassault Mirage 2000 c) MiG-21 Bison d) Sukhoi Su-30MKI Ans.: c) Explanation: The 93rd celebrations in 2025 featured a farewell tribute to the legendary MiG-21 Bison, which retired after over six decades of service. Q8. Which major military aircraft was not explicitly mentioned as being part of the grand flypast for the 2025 celebrations? a) Rafale b) C-17 Globemaster c) Tejas LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) d) Apache Guardian Ans.: c) Explanation: The snippets mention the flypast featuring the Rafale, Su-30MKI, C-17 Globemaster, C-130J Super Hercules, Apache Guardian, Netra AEW&C, and the MiG-21 tribute, but the Tejas LCA was not explicitly listed for the flypast.

Q9. Which IAF Group Captain was highlighted during the 2025 celebrations for a historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS)? a) Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair b) Group Captain Ajit Krishnan c) Group Captain Angad Pratap d) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Ans.: d) Explanation: The IAF celebrated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his historic mission as the first Indian pilot to board the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025. Q10. Where was the Indian Air Force Day parade held in 2024, before the 2025 parade at Hindon Air Base? a) Chandigarh b) Chennai c) Bangalore d) Prayagraj Ans.: b) Explanation: The Air Force Day parade was held in Chennai in 2024 and in Prayagraj in 2023, before shifting to Hindon in 2025. Q11. The IAF's first operational flight took to the skies shortly after its establishment on which date?

a) October 8, 1932 b) August 15, 1947 c) April 1, 1933 d) January 26, 1950 Ans.: c) Explanation: While the IAF was established on October 8, 1932, its first operational flight took to the skies on April 1, 1933. Q12. What was the name of the operation that was the focus of the IAF's achievements during the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations in 2025? a) Operation Vijay b) Operation Safed Sagar c) Operation Sindoor d) Operation Meghdoot Ans.: c) Explanation: The 2025 celebrations prominently featured the IAF's achievements and role in Operation Sindoor, a response to a terrorist attack. Q13. In 2025, which indigenous Surface-to-Air Missile System was part of the static display lineup at the Air Force Day parade? a) Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) b) Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System c) Iron Dome d) Spyder SAM Ans.: b)

Explanation: The static display lineup in 2025 included the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System. Q14. The IAF's LRSAM S-400 system was credited with achieving what significant milestone during a recent operation, as highlighted by the Air Chief in 2025? a) The first successful interception of a hypersonic missile. b) The longest kill of over 300 kilometres against an enemy aircraft. c) The first indigenously guided weapon launch. d) The first non-line-of-sight strike on a ground target. Ans.: b) Explanation: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh confirmed that the IAF's LRSAM S-400 conducted a strike of over 300 kilometres, which he cited as the longest kill ever achieved by the IAF. Q15. By which year does the Indian Air Force plan to indigenize its entire fighter jet fleet, as announced in late 2024?

a) 2030 b) 2035 c) 2042 d) 2050 Ans.: c) Explanation: As of September 2024, the IAF announced plans to indigenize its entire fighter jet fleet by 2042. Q16. The Super Sukhoi project, announced in 2024, is an upgrade programme for which backbone aircraft of the IAF fleet? a) HAL Tejas b) Dassault Rafale c) Sukhoi Su-30MKI d) MiG-29 Ans.: c) Explanation: The Super Sukhoi project, announced in 2024, is a program to upgrade the IAF's Su-30MKI fleet, considered the backbone of its fleet, to extend its service life. Q17. The IAF is working on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). What is the expected generation of this indigenous fighter jet? a) 3rd Generation b) 4.5 Generation c) 5th Generation d) 6th Generation Ans.: c) Explanation: The AMCA is a twin-engined 5th-generation stealth multirole fighter currently under development.

Q18. Before Indian independence, after which major war was the prefix "Royal" conferred to the Indian Air Force by King George VI? a) World War I b) World War II c) Indo-Pak War of 1947 d) Burma Campaign of 1944 Ans.: b) Explanation: In recognition of its valiant service during World War II, King George VI conferred the prefix "Royal" in 1945, making it the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF). Q19. Which city was the first to host the IAF's No. 1 Squadron when it was commissioned on April 1, 1933? a) New Delhi, India b) Karachi, Pakistan c) Mumbai, India d) Dhaka, Bangladesh Ans.: b) Explanation: The IAF's first squadron, No. 1 Squadron, was established in Karachi, which was then part of British India (now in Pakistan), in 1933. Q20. In its "Unmanned Force Plan" published in July 2025, how many units of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) did the IAF plan to acquire in the next three to five years for "specific combat roles"?