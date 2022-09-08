GK Quiz on Apple Far Out Event

Apple Far Out Event GK Quiz: Apple has officially unveiled the new iPhone 14 and its variants along with Apple Watches and Air Pods in the mega event codenamed Far Out on 7th September 2022.

Here is a GK Quiz that covers the important details of the Far Out event.

1. Where was the Apple Far Out Event held?

a) Austin, Texas

b) Cupertino, California

c) Santiago, Chile

d) Sydney, Australia

Answer: b

Explanation: The Far Out event was held in Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of Apple located in Cupertino, California.

2. Which phone models were launched in Far Away event?

a) iPhone 14 Pro and Max

b) iPhone 14 Plus, Pro and Max

c) iPhone 14 Pro, Mini and Max

d) iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max

Answer: d

Explanation: The Far Out event conducted by Apple launched the iPhone 14 models in 4 variants which were iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

3. A16 Bionic Chip will be available for which iPhone models?

a) iPhone 14 Plus

b) iPhone 14 Pro

c) iPhone 14 Pro Max

d) iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

Answer: d

Explanation: The revolutionary A16 Bionic chip will be available in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models as announced in the Apple Far Out event on 7th September 2022.

4. What is the reason behind naming of the Far Out event?

a) Because it is held in a far away place

b) Because the launch date is far away

c) Because the iPhones are getting emergency satellite connectivity

d) Because iPhones can connect to a Wi-Fi tower located far away

Answer: c

Explanation: The reason behind the naming of the event as Far Out is because of the reason that iPhones will now be equipped with emergency satellite connectivity which can help the users to connect with satellites and send emergency messages in places where there is no cell or wi/fi connectivity.

5. What is the name of the Apple watch released for the athletes?

a) Apple Smart Pro

b) Apple Watch Ultra

c) Apple Watch Max

d) Apple Smart Ultra

Answer: b

Explanation: The new apple smart watch targeted for athletes is the Apple Watch Ultra which is operational till 130 ft under water, it is certified for recreational scuba diving.

6. What is the new model of Air Pods released?

a) AirPods Pro Plus 2

b) AirPods Pro 3

c) AirPods Pro Series 2

d) Air Pods Pro Max

Answer: c

Explanation: The new air pods launched by Apple are AirDrops Pro Series 2 which offers 6 hours of playback and 30 hours of additional charge in the carrying case.