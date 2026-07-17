GK Quiz on Fruits and Vegetables For Kids
Test your knowledge with this fun and educational General Knowledge quiz on fruits and vegetables. Discover surprising botanical facts, nutritional benefits, and agricultural trivia designed to challenge trivia enthusiasts and students alike while expanding their healthy food facts.
Did you ever wonder why certain fruits are only available during summer while others love the cold winters? Nature has a solution for everything! Right from the tasty mango, also known as the king of fruits, to the exotic mangosteen, also called the queen of fruits, there is a season for every vegetable and fruit depending on weather conditions. While certain fruits love rain, there are others which require dry heat to taste sweet. Think that you know everything about your kitchen basket? Let us put your knowledge to the test through a fun quiz.
Why Do We Have Different Fruits and Vegetables?
But before we start the quiz, we want to remind you of the miracles of nature. In fact, every fruit or vegetable you eat has its preferred climate! Just like some people prefer to wear warm sweaters in winter and swim in pools in summer, all vegetables have their climate preferences.
The agricultural seasons of India are traditionally divided into two main types:
- Kharif Crops: These vegetables love the summer. They prefer heavy monsoon rains and warmth. For instance, it could be juicy watermelons, cucumbers, and gourds.
- Rabi Crops: These vegetables prefer winter and cool weather. It includes such vegetables as crunchy carrots, sweet peas, and fresh cauliflowers.
You need to consume vegetables and fruits which grow naturally during the season you are currently in because they are of the finest flavour and contain high levels of vitamins. It is time to learn more about the food you consume!
GK Quiz On Fruits and Vegetables for Kids
Here are a few multiple-choice questions for you on fruits and vegetables we eat:
Q1. Which delicious fruit is widely celebrated as the "King of Fruits" in India and many other Asian countries?
a) Apple
b) Mango
c) Banana
Ans.: b) Mango
Explanation: Mango is the official fruit of India, Pakistan, and the Philippines! The reason why this fruit has the status of the "king of fruits" is its delicious taste, golden-yellow colour, and people's anticipation when summertime comes. There are wide varieties of the mango, including the very sweet Alphonso and juicy Dashahari, which are known for their distinctive taste.
Q2. Even though we almost always cook and eat it like a vegetable in our savoury dishes, what is a tomato scientifically classified as?
a) Vegetable
b) Fruit
c) Herb
Ans.: b) Fruit
Explanation: This is one of the most popular scientific misunderstandings! According to botanists (experts in the field of plants), if any plant food grows out of the flower and contains seeds inside it, then the food is scientifically considered a fruit. As tomatoes develop from yellow flowers and contain many seeds inside them, they are, in fact, they are scientifically classified as fruits.
Q3. Which tropical fruit, known for its thick purple skin and sweet-and-sour white flesh, is famously called the "Queen of Fruits"?
a) Mangosteen
b) Strawberry
c) Litchi
Ans.: a) Mangosteen
Explanation: The mangosteen is quite a special tropical fruit that is found primarily in Southeast Asia. This fruit is known as the “Queen of Fruits” due to an old story. It is believed that the Queen of Great Britain, Queen Victoria, was such a big fan of this fruit that she promised a huge bounty to any person who could bring her a fresh one.
Q4. Which of these citrus fruits is exceptionally famous for having a massive amount of Vitamin C to keep our bodies healthy?
a) Potato
b) Orange
c) Watermelon
Ans.: b) Orange
Explanation: Oranges come under the category of citrus fruits, which are popular because they have a sour taste. They are packed with Vitamin C, which works like a protective cover for the body. Consuming orange juice or eating an orange boosts the immune system of our body so that we can fight the cold virus.
Q5. Which popular kitchen ingredient is actually an underground stem (tuber) and not an actual root, even though it grows deep under the dirt?
a) Carrot
b) Potato
c) Radish
Ans.: b) Potato
Explanation: Now that's tough! Even though carrots and radishes are true "taproots" (meaning they are the primary roots of the plant), the potato is something else. It is an underground storage structure known as a tuber. Potatoes use tubers as a way of storing up lots of energy. That's how potatoes make us so energetic whenever we eat them!
Q6. What is the name of the natural chemical that makes chilli peppers taste super hot and spicy to our tongues?
a) Capsaicin
b) Citric acid
c) Glucose
Ans.: a) Capsaicin
Explanation: There is something called capsaicin, which is hidden in chilli peppers. When you have an experience of eating a hot chilli, the capsaicin molecules attach to your heat receptors present in your mouth and send a signal that your mouth is burning up with actual fire. It turns out that birds are not affected by the taste of spice at all.
Q7. Watermelon is the ultimate snack for a hot, sunny day. Roughly how much of a watermelon is actually made of pure water?
a) Around 50%
b) Around 75%
c) Around 92%
Ans.: c) Around 92%
Explanation: There’s an obvious reason why “water” appears in its name – watermelon is composed of almost 92 per cent water, making it one of the most hydrating foods in the world. Consuming a piece of fresh watermelon during a scorching summer day will not only be as refreshing as having a cup of water, but it will also provide you with natural sugars and vitamins.
Executive - Editorial
Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
Kriti holds a BA degree from Delhi University and a one-year diploma in TV Production and Journalism, an academic background that adds research depth and strong storytelling instincts to her writing. Her experience spans brand writing, content marketing, and digital media, giving her a sharp understanding of what makes content both helpful to readers and visible in search.
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