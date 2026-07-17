Did you ever wonder why certain fruits are only available during summer while others love the cold winters? Nature has a solution for everything! Right from the tasty mango, also known as the king of fruits, to the exotic mangosteen, also called the queen of fruits, there is a season for every vegetable and fruit depending on weather conditions. While certain fruits love rain, there are others which require dry heat to taste sweet. Think that you know everything about your kitchen basket? Let us put your knowledge to the test through a fun quiz. Why Do We Have Different Fruits and Vegetables? But before we start the quiz, we want to remind you of the miracles of nature. In fact, every fruit or vegetable you eat has its preferred climate! Just like some people prefer to wear warm sweaters in winter and swim in pools in summer, all vegetables have their climate preferences.

The agricultural seasons of India are traditionally divided into two main types: Kharif Crops: These vegetables love the summer. They prefer heavy monsoon rains and warmth. For instance, it could be juicy watermelons, cucumbers, and gourds.

Rabi Crops: These vegetables prefer winter and cool weather. It includes such vegetables as crunchy carrots, sweet peas, and fresh cauliflowers. You need to consume vegetables and fruits which grow naturally during the season you are currently in because they are of the finest flavour and contain high levels of vitamins. It is time to learn more about the food you consume! GK Quiz On Fruits and Vegetables for Kids Here are a few multiple-choice questions for you on fruits and vegetables we eat: Q1. Which delicious fruit is widely celebrated as the "King of Fruits" in India and many other Asian countries?

a) Apple b) Mango c) Banana Ans.: b) Mango Explanation: Mango is the official fruit of India, Pakistan, and the Philippines! The reason why this fruit has the status of the "king of fruits" is its delicious taste, golden-yellow colour, and people's anticipation when summertime comes. There are wide varieties of the mango, including the very sweet Alphonso and juicy Dashahari, which are known for their distinctive taste. Q2. Even though we almost always cook and eat it like a vegetable in our savoury dishes, what is a tomato scientifically classified as? a) Vegetable b) Fruit c) Herb Ans.: b) Fruit Explanation: This is one of the most popular scientific misunderstandings! According to botanists (experts in the field of plants), if any plant food grows out of the flower and contains seeds inside it, then the food is scientifically considered a fruit. As tomatoes develop from yellow flowers and contain many seeds inside them, they are, in fact, they are scientifically classified as fruits.

Q3. Which tropical fruit, known for its thick purple skin and sweet-and-sour white flesh, is famously called the "Queen of Fruits"? a) Mangosteen b) Strawberry c) Litchi Ans.: a) Mangosteen Explanation: The mangosteen is quite a special tropical fruit that is found primarily in Southeast Asia. This fruit is known as the “Queen of Fruits” due to an old story. It is believed that the Queen of Great Britain, Queen Victoria, was such a big fan of this fruit that she promised a huge bounty to any person who could bring her a fresh one. Q4. Which of these citrus fruits is exceptionally famous for having a massive amount of Vitamin C to keep our bodies healthy? a) Potato b) Orange c) Watermelon Ans.: b) Orange Explanation: Oranges come under the category of citrus fruits, which are popular because they have a sour taste. They are packed with Vitamin C, which works like a protective cover for the body. Consuming orange juice or eating an orange boosts the immune system of our body so that we can fight the cold virus.

Q5. Which popular kitchen ingredient is actually an underground stem (tuber) and not an actual root, even though it grows deep under the dirt? a) Carrot b) Potato c) Radish Ans.: b) Potato Explanation: Now that's tough! Even though carrots and radishes are true "taproots" (meaning they are the primary roots of the plant), the potato is something else. It is an underground storage structure known as a tuber. Potatoes use tubers as a way of storing up lots of energy. That's how potatoes make us so energetic whenever we eat them! Q6. What is the name of the natural chemical that makes chilli peppers taste super hot and spicy to our tongues? a) Capsaicin b) Citric acid c) Glucose Ans.: a) Capsaicin Explanation: There is something called capsaicin, which is hidden in chilli peppers. When you have an experience of eating a hot chilli, the capsaicin molecules attach to your heat receptors present in your mouth and send a signal that your mouth is burning up with actual fire. It turns out that birds are not affected by the taste of spice at all.