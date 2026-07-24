GK Questions and Answers on Prime Ministers of India

Have you ever asked yourself who drives the wheels of our nation's government? In India, the huge honour of doing so goes to none other than the Prime Minister of India! The Prime Minister of India is not only the head of the government but also the leader of the executive branch. The first-ever Prime Minister of India was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and he is also the longest-serving Prime Minister of India. As of now, Shri Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India. Do you think you know enough about the various leaders of our nation? How about you take the quiz and see if you can get all the answers right? Role and Importance of the Prime Minister of India Before we jump into the trivia questions, let's understand how a Prime Minister gets chosen and what kind of powers they actually hold. It is super simple once you break it down!

How is the Prime Minister Chosen? India is a democratic country where the citizens get to choose their representatives. Below is the procedure involved:

Lok Sabha Elections: The entire nation conducts elections every five years where members of the Lok Sabha (House of the People) are elected.

Majority Party Leader: The party or parties that win the majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha get to choose their leader.

President's Appointment: The President appoints the chosen leader as the Prime Minister of India. What Does the Prime Minister Do? The Prime Minister is the chief executive of the country. Even if the President is the constitutional head of state, the Prime Minister is actually the one who wields political power. Major Responsibility: The Prime Minister selects other politicians to be made into ministers, such as the Finance Minister, the Defence Minister, and the Home Minister, among others and creates the Union Council of Ministers, and they all take important decisions regarding legislation, roads, defence, and foreign affairs.

GK Quiz On Prime Ministers Of India Q1. Who was the first Prime Minister of independent India, taking the oath on August 15, 1947? a) Lal Bahadur Shastri b) Jawaharlal Nehru c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ans.: b) Jawaharlal Nehru Explanation: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became the very first Prime Minister of India when our country got independence from British rule in 1947. He loved children a lot, which is why his birthday on November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day all across India every year! Q2. Who holds the record for being the first and only woman Prime Minister of India to date? a) Sarojini Naidu b) Pratibha Patil c) Indira Gandhi Ans.: c) Indira Gandhi Explanation: Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru and became the first female Prime Minister of India in 1966. She was famous for her courageous decision-making and strong leadership style during major international crises.

Q3. Which Prime Minister gave the iconic national slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" during the 1965 war? a) Lal Bahadur Shastri b) Rajiv Gandhi c) Morarji Desai Ans.: a) Lal Bahadur Shastri Explanation: Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the famous slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer) to motivate Indian soldiers fighting on the border and farmers working hard in fields to produce food grains during a tough drought period. Q4. Who was the youngest person to become the Prime Minister of India at the age of just 40 years? a) Narendra Modi b) Rajiv Gandhi c) Vishwanath Pratap Singh Ans.: b) Rajiv Gandhi Explanation: Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister of India in 1984 after the sudden death of his mother, Indira Gandhi. Being just 40 years old, he was the youngest PM in Indian history, and he played a huge role in bringing computers and modern telecommunication to India.

Q5. Which Indian Prime Minister was awarded the Bharat Ratna after successfully leading nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998? a) Atal Bihari Vajpayee b) H. D. Deve Gowda c) P. V. Narasimha Rao Ans.: a) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Explanation: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great poet and powerful speaker who served as Prime Minister. Under his leadership in May 1998, India successfully conducted secret underground nuclear tests in Pokhran, Rajasthan, declaring India a full nuclear power state. Q6. Who is the longest-serving Prime Minister of India who served continuously for more than 16 years? a) Narendra Modi b) Indira Gandhi c) Jawaharlal Nehru Ans.: c) Jawaharlal Nehru Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister from August 15, 1947, until his death in May 1964. That is a total of 16 years and 286 days continuously, making him the longest-serving Prime Minister in the political history of India.