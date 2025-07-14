Ajinkya Rahane is known to be one of those cricketers who might not be in the spotlight but his contribution has played an important role in Indian cricket. With his consistent performances throughout the years, he has built a strong reputation especially in Test matches. Over the years, he has played some crucial knocks for India, both at home and abroad. From making his debut under MS Dhoni to leading the team to a historic win in Australia, his journey has been filled with memorable moments. Rahane’s ability to handle pressure, especially in tough conditions, has earned him respect from teammates and fans alike. Whether it's his gritty hundreds in South Africa or his composed leadership in the absence of senior players, he has shown time and again that he’s a team player who steps up when it matters the most.

Here is a quiz that is dedicated to Ajinkya Rahane. It will test your general knowledge as well as provide you with insights into his career. Whether you're a cricket fan or someone brushing up on current sports figures, this quiz offers a fun and informative way to explore the career of one of India’s most dependable batsmen. 1. What is Ajinkya Rahane’s primary role in the Indian cricket team? A) Wicketkeeper B) All-rounder C) Batsman D) Bowler Answer: C) Batsman Explanation: Ajinkya Rahane is a specialist batsman, known for his technical batting style, especially in Test matches. 2. In which year did Ajinkya Rahane make his Test debut for India? A) 2010 B) 2011 C) 2012 D) 2013 Answer: D) 2013 Explanation: Rahane made his Test debut in March 2013 against Australia in Delhi. 3. Against which country did Rahane score his first Test century?

A) South Africa B) England C) New Zealand D) Australia Answer: C) New Zealand Explanation: Rahane scored his first Test century (118 runs) in Durban against New Zealand in 2014. 4. Which IPL team did Ajinkya Rahane represent in the 2023 season? A) Rajasthan Royals B) Chennai Super Kings C) Kolkata Knight Riders D) Delhi Capitals Answer: B) Chennai Super Kings Explanation: In IPL 2023, Rahane played for Chennai Super Kings and impressed with his aggressive batting. 5. What is Ajinkya Rahane’s birthplace? A) Mumbai B) Pune C) Nagpur D) Ahmednagar Answer: D) Ahmednagar Explanation: Ajinkya Rahane was born in Ashwi KD, a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. 6. Who was the Indian Test captain when Rahane made his debut? A) MS Dhoni B) Virat Kohli C) Rahul Dravid D) Sourav Ganguly Answer: A) MS Dhoni Explanation: MS Dhoni was the captain of the Indian Test team when Rahane made his debut in 2013.

7. In which overseas Test series did Ajinkya Rahane serve as captain and lead India to a historic series win? A) South Africa 2018 B) Australia 2020-21 C) England 2021 D) New Zealand 2020 Answer: B) Australia 2020-21 Explanation: After Virat Kohli returned home, Rahane captained the team and led India to a 2–1 Test series win in Australia. 8. What batting position does Ajinkya Rahane usually play in Test matches? A) Opener B) Number 3 C) Number 5 D) Number 7 Answer: C) Number 5 Explanation: Rahane typically bats at number 5 in the Indian Test team and has built many crucial partnerships in the middle order. 9. How many centuries has Ajinkya Rahane scored in Test cricket as of 2024? A) 8 B) 10 C) 12 D) 14 Answer: C) 12 Explanation: As of mid-2024, Rahane has scored 12 centuries in Test matches, many of them in tough overseas conditions.

10. What award did Ajinkya Rahane receive from the Government of India in 2016? A) Padma Shri B) Arjuna Award C) Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna D) Bharat Ratna Answer: B) Arjuna Award Explanation: Rahane was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2016 for his contribution to Indian cricket. PIB mentions: "The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Vijay Goel here today conferred Arjuna Awards to cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in a function held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Rohit Sharma was conferred Arjuna Award for the year 2015 and Ajinkya Rahane for the year 2016."

