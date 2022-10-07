Brain Teaser: Guess The Names Of These Three Countries And Prove Your Smartness!

Recall the time when your mum used to scold you for not remembering the names of countries and their capitals correctly. And oh, do you still remember the acronyms your teacher taught you to remember the country names and their capitals? Well, in an attempt to bring that time back and give you moments of sweet nostalgia, we bring to you some exciting brain teasers that will test your knowledge, in a fun way!

Guess The Names Of The Countries!







Country 1:

What do a “J” and a “pan” mean?







Country 2:

An “S” and a paint palette.





Country 3:

A rock-star singing, a capital A, and a jar pouring in a mug. Does it make sense?











ANSWERS:







Answer 1:

Japan







Answer 2:

Spain





Answer 3:

Singapore