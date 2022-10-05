Math Riddles With Answers: These Math Riddles On Age Will Make You Forget Yours For A Second!

No, relax! We'll not ask your age. Today, we'll ask a few riddles on age that will compel you to think out of the box.

Calculating age is always a painful task after you turn 30, but it can be fun when it takes the form of exciting riddles.

Are you feeling excited?

Jump right into the riddles!

Math Riddles On Age

Math Riddle 1:

If Emma is 10.

Both Sophia and Charlotte are 15.

Both Ella and Grace are also 10.

How old is James by the same system?





There Is A Tiny Animal Hiding Behind The Bananas! Help The Farmer Find It In This Optical Illusion Image

Math Riddle 2:

Ivanna and Scarlett are two sisters.

* Right now Ivanna is two-fifths of her older sister Scarlett.

* Two years from now she will be half of her sister Scarlett's age at that time.

* Two years ago, Ivanna was only one-fourth the age of Scarlett at that time.

How old are Ivanna and Scarlett now?



BEWARE! Solving These Money-Based Math Riddles Will Might Give You Goosebumps! Presenting, An Exciting Series Of Math Riddles With Answers

Math Riddle 3:

Oliver is older than Leo and Robert. Jack is older than Robert and younger than Leo. If Leo has a brother named Henry, who is older than Oliver, who's youngest?





Prove Your Love For Fruits By Solving These Mind-Boggling Fruit-Based Brain-Teasers!

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

If Emma is 10.

Both Sophia and Charlotte are 15.

Both Ella and Grace are also 10.

How old is James by the same system?

Answer:

James is 10, in a system that awards five for each vowel.

Math Riddle 2:

Ivanna and Scarlett are two sisters.

* Right now Ivanna is two-fifths of her older sister Scarlett.

* Two years from now she will be half of her sister Scarlett's age at that time.

* Two years ago, Ivanna was only one-fourth the age of Scarlett at that time.

How old are Ivanna and Scarlett now?







Answer:

4 years

Ivanna : 4 years old.

Scarlett: 10 years old

Explanation:

Ivanna is 'I' and Scarlett is 'S'

equation 1 : 2/5 S = I

equation 2 : (S+2)= 2(I+2)

equation 2 : (S-2)= 4(I-2)

Solve above equation

equation 1: 2/5 of 10 is 4

equation 2: (4+2) is half of (10+2)

equation 3: (4-2) is one-fourth of (10-2)

Halloween Is Round The Corner! Be Cautious Beforehand By Finding The Hidden Ghost In This Optical Illusion Image.

Math Riddle 3:

Oliver is older than Leo and Robert. Jack is older than Robert and younger than Leo. If Leo has a brother named Henry, who is older than Oliver, who's youngest?

Answer:

Robert