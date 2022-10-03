Prove Your Love For Fruits By Solving These Mind-Boggling Fruit-Based Brain-Teasers!

If there is any particular place reserved in the tummy that is always eager to eat more, that is the place for fruits. Ask anyone for a coffee and they may refuse, but ask anyone for a juicy, seasonal, fruit date, and they'll have no reason to say no.

That is the beauty of fruits. The Almighty specially designs fruits to give our taste buds the sweetness and sourness they long for. And oh, the nutritional value fruits offer us is incomparable. Fruits are not only rich in vitamins and miners, but they also give us the required fiber. Did we miss saying that juicy fruits make4 up for our water deficiency?

Want to lose weight? Go on a fruit diet. Want to get that shiny glow on your face? Grab a juicy fruit! Can’t control your hunger? Fruit is a great option. Don’t wanna cook on a lazy evening? Fresh fruits are kept in the refrigerator. Want to make yourself a delicious mocktail? Go get some juicy fruits. Can’t control your sugar rush? Here, catch a fruit!

Fruits are indeed a boon from nature.

Hey, why not get indulged in exciting brain teasers based on fruits? Yummy! That sounds delicious. Don’t waste any other moment getting started!







Guess The Fruit!













Come on, think clearly. There is an O, a running man, and a G! What could it be?

Guess The Fruit!













This eye in the middle reminds me of my mom's furious stare when I refuse to eat fruits!

Guess The Fruit!









What is the straw doing here?













Are you watering? Well, control your urges until we reveal the answers!

Here you go!









ANSWERS!

Guess The Fruit Answer 1:







ANSWER:

ORANGE









Guess The Fruit Answer 2:







ANSWER

PINEAPPLE











Guess The Fruit Answer 3:







ANSWER:

STRAWBERRY!







Yes, we are done with the answers. You can now rush to the kitchen to make your favorite food salad you had been skipping to make for the last 5 minutes!