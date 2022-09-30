Enjoy These Pool Floats For The Last Time This Summer. What Is The Doughnut Here For? Spot The Hidden Doughnut In 30 Seconds!

Summers are saying goodbye and while you can enjoy your favorite hot chocolate brownies in the winters, you won't be able to enjoy the pool. And that's why we bring to you not one but many pool floats waiting for you in the pool. Hey, who put the doughnut there?

Find the hidden doughnut before someone jumps on it.

The Story

Mr. James owns a lavish hotel and takes pride in its stupendous infrastructure. However, it's quite difficult to run a business amidst cutthroat competition and strong rivalries.

That is why Mr. James has allowed for free entry to the pool for 2 hours in the day. Just with this new marketing technique, people from all over the surrounding area flocked in to enjoy the pool in the scorching heat. This has made Mr. James get some new guests.

But hey, everything is not as merry as it sounds. Some brats misused the luxury and brought in doughnuts to the pool yesterday. While the cleaning department has cleaned the water today, one doughnut is still hiding in the picture. And oh, did we tell you the free entry to the pool for today is going to start in a minute?

The Rules

The rules of the game are pretty simple. Here are a few colorful pool floats waiting for you in the pool. While you pick your favorite one, don't miss the doughnut.

Hurry, Mr. James has only 1 minute to clean the pool. Help him find the doughnut in just 30 seconds. Put your phone on a timer for 30 seconds, and get started without any delay!









The Image:





Image Source: Knowledge Station (YouTube)











Come on, sniff a little if you wish to but help Mr. James find the hidden doughnut.









Come on, time is running!







Here You Go!



Image Source: Knowledge Station (YouTube)













Who brings doughnuts to the pool?

Anyway, Mr. James thanks you for your help!