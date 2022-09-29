Sam Is Stuck with These Everyday Math problems. Help Him Out While Enjoying These Math Riddles With Answers!

Sam, a young 23-year-old guy, is the much-loved guy of his village. He receives love and pampering from everyone, except the village math teacher. Why? Because Sam and Math aren’t on good terms with each other. When asked to add 5 to 100, he claims the answer to be 500. When asked about the multiples of 10, he starts counting backward from 10 to 1. When asked to multiply 30 with 100, he simply adds the two numbers.

While he does not care about math, he can’t be casual with his life. And life, oh, it involves math at almost every step.

For instance, today itself, the guy is stuck with three everyday math problems. Can you help him solve these?

The Rules

Every math exam comes with its own set of rules, but hey, this isn't an exam. There are two things you need to take care of. First, the answer should be correct. Well, unlike literature which can encompass various perspectives and opinions, math as a subject comes with problems having only one correct answer. Often, there is only one single right approach to a math problem. That is why the subject is objective and you just can’t make any wrong guesses.





Second, while there are no time limits to solving these questions, try to be as quick as you can. The quicker you are with your answers, the better you’ll be able to help Sam.

Here Comes All The Math Problems Sam Is Stuck With

Math Riddle 1: Why Is Sam So Careless?

Sam is not only poor with Math, but he is also poor with management. Don’t believe us? Check out this math riddle.











Sam loses a small number of cards from a complete pack. If Sam deals among four people, three cards remain. If Sam deals among three people, two remain and if Sam deals among five people, two cards remain.

How many cards are there?











Now that you have decided to help Sam, go ahead with your kindness and help him make the right estimate.







Math Riddle 2: Sam Is A Curious Person

Does turning 23 kill childlike innocence? Well no! Sam still stimulates his curiosity sometimes. Good job, Sam!









Sam is curious to know the smallest whole number that is equal to seven times the sum of its digits















Math Riddle 3: Did We Tell You Sam Is Also A Farmer?

While he is poor at math, he is excellent at farming. Sam is an excellent farmer and animal rearer.











In a reply to an inquiry about the animals on his farm, Sam, a farmer says: “I only ever keep sheep, goats, and horses. In fact, at the moment they are all sheep bar three, all goats bar four, and all horses bar five.”

How many does he have of each animal?











Answers To Sam’s Math Riddles

Are you ready with the answers? Sam is waiting for the right answers with teary eyes. Let’s dive into the answers without any delays!







Math Riddle 1:

Sam loses a small number of cards from a complete pack. If Sam deals among four people, three cards remain. If Sam deals among three people, two remain and if Sam deals among five people, two cards remain.

How many cards are there?

Answer 1:

There are 47 cards.







Math Riddle 2:

Sam is curious to know the smallest whole number that is equal to seven times the sum of its digits.

Answer 2:

The answer to this math riddle is 21. The two-digit number ab stands for 10a + b since the first digit represents 10s and the second represents units. If 10a + b = 7(a + b), then 10a + b = 7a + 7b, and so 3a = 6b, or, more simply, a = 2b. That is, the second digit must be twice the first. The smallest such number is 21.







Math Riddle 3:

In a reply to an inquiry about the animals on his farm, Sam, a farmer says: “I only ever keep sheep, goats, and horses. In fact, at the moment they are all sheep bar three, all goats bar four, and all horses bar five.”

How many does he have of each animal?







Answer 3:

Sam has 3 sheep, 2 goats, and 1 horse. Adding 3, 4, and 5, in this case, gives twice the number of animals, so there must be six animals altogether.