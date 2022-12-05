Gujarat Elections 2022: Check Exit Poll results schedule, List of Constituencies

Voting in the second phase in Gujarat has ended. For the 93 seats spread across central and north Gujarat, 58.4 percent of people cast their votes. The fight between BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party is getting interesting.

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast their votes. The Prime Minister showed his gratitude toward the Election Commission for the conduct of the polls while speaking to the media. The PM also insisted the people should step up and cast their votes.







Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel also urged the populace to use their right to vote. Additionally, Home Minister Amit Shah too cast his vote this morning along with his family members.

If we talk about the first phase, the Gujarat election on December 1 saw a certainly low turnout. The Election Commission made a critical remark on “urban apathy” among voters. Till 1 pm, a turnout of 34.7 percent was recorded.







This time, around 833 candidates are contesting. The seats are around 93 seats. Among these 93 seats, 16 are urban seats in Ahmedabad. These seats are extremely important for the BJP. The party has dominated the elections for three decades.

The tally of Congress seats was enhanced to four seats in the previous elections in 2012 in Ahmedabad. Earlier, the number was 2.

Here is the complete list of constituencies in the second phase of the Gujarat polls:

Vav (Banaskantha)







Tharad (Banaskantha)







Dhanera (Banaskantha)







Danta (ST) (Banaskantha)







Vadgam (SC) (Banaskantha)







Palanpur (Banaskantha)







Deesa (Banaskantha)







Deodar (Banaskantha)







Kankrej (Banaskantha)







Radhanpur (Patan)







Chanasma (Patan)

Patan (Patan)







Sidhpur (Patan)

Kheralu (Mahesana)

Unjha (Mahesana)

Visnagar (Mahesana)

Becharaji (Mahesana)

Kadi (SC) (Mahesana)

Mahesana (Mahesana)

Vijapur (Mahesana)

Himatnagar (Sabarkantha)

Idar (SC) (Sabarkantha)

Khedbrahma (ST) (Sabarkantha)

Prantij (Sabarkantha)

Bhiloda (ST) (Aravalli)

Modasa Arvalli (Arvalli)

Bayad (Aravalli) Dahegam (Gandhinagar)

Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar)

Gandhinagar North (Gandhinagar)

Mansa (Gandhinagar)

Kalol (Gandhinagar)

Viramgam (Ahmedabad)

Sanand (Ahmedabad)

Ghatlodia (Ahmedabad)

Vejalpur (Ahmedabad)

Vatva (Ahmedabad)

Ellisbridge (Ahmedabad)

Naranpura (Ahmedabad)

Nikol (Ahmedabad)

Naroda (Ahmedabad)

Thakkarbapa Nagar (Ahmedabad)

Bapunagar (Ahmedabad)

Amraiwadi (Ahmedabad)

Dariapur (Ahmedabad)

Jamalpur-Khadia (Ahmedabad)

Maninagar (Ahmedabad) Danilimda (SC) (Ahmedabad)

Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)

Asarwa (SC) (Ahmedabad)

Daskroi (Ahmedabad)

Dholka (Ahmedabad)

Dhandhuka (Ahmedabad)

Khambhat (Anand)

Borsad (Anand)

Anklav (Anand)

Umreth (Anand)

Anand (Anand)

Petlad (Anand)

Sojitra (Anand)

Matar (Kheda)

Nadiad (Kheda)

Mehmedabad (Kheda)

Mahudha (Kheda)

Thasra (Kheda)

Kapadvanj (Kheda)

Balasinor (Mahisagar)

Lunawada (Mahisagar)

Santrampur (ST) (Mahisagar)

Shehra (Panchmahals)

Morva Hadaf (ST) (Panchmahals)

Godhra (Panchmahals)

Kalol (Panchmahals)

Halol (Panchmahals)

Fatepura (ST) (Dahod)

Jhalod (ST) (Dahod)

Limkheda (ST) (Dahod)

Dahod (ST) (Dahod)

Garbada (ST) (Dahod)

Devgadh Baria (Dahod)

Savli (Vadodara)

Vaghodia (Vadodara)

Dabhoi (Vadodara)

Vadodara City (SC) (Vadodara)

Sayajigunj (Vadodara)

Akota (Vadodara)

Raopura (Vadodara)

Manjalpur (Vadodara)

Padra (Vadodara)

Karjan (Vadodara)

Chhota Udaipur (ST) (Chhota Udepur)

Jetpur (ST) (Chhota Udepur)

Sankheda (ST) (Chhota Udepur)







The fight gets tense this time as the Aam AadmiParty has deployed candidates in all 16 seats.

The votes for the elections will be counted on 8th December.