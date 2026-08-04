Monetary Policy Committee: Six Members Control India's Interest Rates & Your Money
India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) consists of six members who set key interest rates to control inflation and maintain economic stability. Their decisions directly influence loan interest rates, fixed deposit returns, and overall borrowing costs for individuals.
Key Points
- The MPC was established in 2016 to maintain price stability and promote economic growth.
- Bi-monthly meetings, such as Feb 4-6, 2026, determine interest rates and affect borrowing costs.
- The six-member committee comprises three RBI officials and three government appointees.
Have you ever found yourself asking why there is an abrupt change in the EMI on your home loan? How about the rise or fall in interest in your savings account? This can be linked back to the meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The Monetary Policy Committee of 2026 holds six meetings annually where it determines interest rates. The bi-monthly meetings such as the key review of February 4 to 6, 2026, affect borrowing costs in India. In this article, we will focus on the Monetary Policy Committee.
What is the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?
The MPC came into existence in 2016 via an amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act of 1934. The primary objective of the MPC is to maintain price stability while promoting economic growth in India.
Prior to 2016, it was the Governor of the Reserve Bank who decided the interest rate. Nowadays, all decisions are taken by voting of a panel of experts. The MPC fixes the policy repo rate, which is the interest rate for short-term lending by the RBI to commercial banks. At present, in 2026, the repo rate is set at 5.25%.
The government provides the MPC with a specific target of maintaining retail inflation of 4%, ± 2%. Thus, inflation has to be kept within 2% to 6%.
How Does MPC Affect Your Personal Finances?
As the repo rate falls due to the MPC, the cost of borrowing funds for commercial banks from the RBI also falls. The interest charged to consumers for auto loans, housing loans, and personal loans is lowered as a result.
If inflation rises, the MPC hikes the repo rate to discourage expenditure. Higher interest rates make loans costly to consumers; thus, buying is discouraged, bringing prices down.
The real GDP growth rate of India for 2025-26 is forecasted to be 7.4%. Sufficient interest rates assist in sustaining this steady rate of growth without high levels of inflation.
How Many Members Are In The Monetary Policy Committee?
The Monetary Policy Committee comprises six members in total. While three members of the committee hail from the Reserve Bank of India, three other members are independent experts nominated by the Central Government of India.
Current Members of the Monetary Policy Committee (2026)
RBI Internal Members:
- Shri Sanjay Malhotra – Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (ex officio Chairperson)
- Dr Poonam Gupta – Deputy Governor in charge of Monetary Policy
- Shri Indranil Bhattacharyya – Officer of the RBI nominated by the Central Board
Central Government Appointees:
- Dr Nagesh Kumar – External Member (Economist)
- Shri Saugata Bhattacharya – External Member (Economist)
- Prof. Ram Singh – External Member (Director, Delhi School of Economics)
The government members serve a fixed term of 4 years and cannot be reappointed.
Key Rules of the MPC Meeting
The decision-making process can be understood through these structural aspects:
- Minimum of 4 meetings: There will have to be at least 4 meetings in a year. On average, they take place 6 times in a year, i.e., once every two months.
- The minimum number of members in a quorum is 4.
- Voting system: One vote per member is the rule.
- Casting vote: In case there is an equal number of votes, i.e., a 3-3 situation, then the decision-maker uses his second vote, or casting vote.
- Transparency: Minutes of the meeting are made available within 14 days of the decision resolution being announced.
Conclusion
The committee of monetary policy affects every single family budget in India in a way that is not visible but extremely important. As six individuals form the panel for deciding on interest rates, the entire process becomes balanced and unbiased.
Whether it is your intention to borrow money for buying a house or fix some deposits or even manage your daily expenses, keeping track of the MPC's decisions will help you know what lies ahead in terms of the economy of the country. Six members of the MPC have made possible the country’s aim of having sustainable economic growth with price stability.
Executive - Editorial
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