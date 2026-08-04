Monetary Policy Committee: Six Members Control India's Interest Rates & Your Money

Have you ever found yourself asking why there is an abrupt change in the EMI on your home loan? How about the rise or fall in interest in your savings account? This can be linked back to the meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Monetary Policy Committee of 2026 holds six meetings annually where it determines interest rates. The bi-monthly meetings such as the key review of February 4 to 6, 2026, affect borrowing costs in India. In this article, we will focus on the Monetary Policy Committee.

What is the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

The MPC came into existence in 2016 via an amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act of 1934. The primary objective of the MPC is to maintain price stability while promoting economic growth in India.

Prior to 2016, it was the Governor of the Reserve Bank who decided the interest rate. Nowadays, all decisions are taken by voting of a panel of experts. The MPC fixes the policy repo rate, which is the interest rate for short-term lending by the RBI to commercial banks. At present, in 2026, the repo rate is set at 5.25%.