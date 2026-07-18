How to Activate UAN for the First Time: Step-by-Step Guide With Solutions to Common Errors

If you have just started your first job and as per requirements your company deducts PF then you will be provided with a Universal Account Number, also called UAN by your employer. This number is quite important as it is your key to using EPFO’s online services such as checking your balance, requesting a claim, updating your KYC or adding a nominee. That is why here is everything you need to learn about what a UAN is, step by step process to activate it and some common errors that users face. What is UAN? UAN also known as Universal Account Number is a 12 digit number that is generated by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation EPFO. This number remains the same throughout your entire career even if you switch your jobs. However every time you join a new company you will receive a new PF number but your UAN remains the same.

Who Needs to Activate UAN? First time EPF members who have just received their UAN from their employer.

Employees who have received their UAN earlier but never activated it. Requirements Before Activating UAN Before you begin the process to activate your UAN, you need to ensure that these criterias are already fulfilled: UAN allotted by your employer

Aadhar Number is linked with EPFO records

Your mobile number is registered with Aadhar

Your Date of Birth matches EPFO and Aadhar records How to Activate UAN Online? Step By Step Process EPFO has changed the activation process. Now you can only activate your UAN through the UMANG app using Aadhar Face authentication. Earlier the website provided the service as well but now it has been permanently moved to UMANG App since August 2025 to streamline the services.

Here is how you can activate your UAN: Download the the UMANG App from Play Store or App Store and sign in with your Aadhar-registered mobile number

Open EPFO Services and select the option of UAN activation.

Fill in your 12 digit UAN number and your Aadhar number that is linked to your EPF account.

The app will ask you to install the Aadhaar Face RD App if it is not already there and you will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. After you get the OTP, do a live scan of your face using your phone camera.

As your face scan matches the records, the system will activate your UAN and you will receive a temporary password by SMS.

Use your UAN and password given to you and login to the EPFO website and change your password. Common UAN Activation Errors and Their Solutions



Error Possible Reason Solution Invalid UAN Wrong number entered Check and Verify the correct UAN with your employer Aadhaar mismatch Name or DOB does not match Check your KYC records and get them corrected if there is an error OTP not received Mobile number issue Retry after some time or check the registered mobile number Mobile already registered UAN already exists for this Aadhaar Contact EPFO or your employer DOB mismatch Different DOB in EPFO and Aadhaar Correct the details through your employer UAN already activated Account already exists Simply login, no need to activate again Authentication failed Face or Aadhaar verification issue Check that your mobile is linked with UIDAI and try again Forgot Your UAN Password? If you have forgotten your UAN password then there is no need to worry as you can simply visit the EPFO portal and click on the Forgot Password option and reset it in a few simple steps. You will have to complete the OTP verification sent to your registered mobile and after that you can simply reset your password.