How to Check If Your Aadhar Card is GENUINE or Not? A Detailed Guide

Aadhaar is one of the most crucial forms of identification in India. It holds your personal, biometric, and demographic details. However, with the growing number of fake Aadhaar cards, it has become crucial to verify whether your card is genuine or not.
Fraudsters create fake Aadhaar cards to commit crimes or misuse someone's identity. This can lead to serious issues, such as financial fraud or even criminal charges against innocent individuals. That's why checking the authenticity of your Aadhaar is so essential.
Thankfully, the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) offers straightforward methods to verify your Aadhaar card online. You can use their official website to confirm your card details and verify its validity.
In this article, we'll guide you step-by-step on how to check if your Aadhaar card is genuine. We'll also share tips to spot fake cards and protect yourself from identity theft.
How to Verify the Authenticity of Your Aadhaar Card Online
To check if your Aadhaar card is genuine, you can use the official UIDAI website for a quick and secure verification process. Follow these steps:
- Visit the UIDAI website – Go to the official UIDAI portal at https://uidai.gov.in.
- Use the "Verify Aadhaar Number" service – This tool is available in the "My Aadhaar" section.
- Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number – Input your Aadhaar number along with the security CAPTCHA code shown on the screen.
- Submit the details – Once submitted, the system will check the validity of the Aadhaar number.
- View verification results – If your Aadhaar number is valid, you'll receive confirmation of its authenticity along with basic details, such as the age band, state of registration, and more.
Using this method ensures that you are verifying your Aadhaar through a secure and government-approved platform.
How to Check the Authenticity of Your Aadhaar Card Through a Mobile App
You can also verify your Aadhaar card using the official mAadhaar mobile application developed by UIDAI. It's a convenient way to access and validate your Aadhaar details on the go. Here's how:
- Download the mAadhaar app – Available on both Android and iOS platforms.
- Log in and access the Aadhaar services – Open the app and navigate to the "My Aadhaar" section.
- Use the verification tool – The app provides a tool to check the authentication history of your Aadhaar number.
- View authentication records – It shows instances where your Aadhaar was used, helping verify its usage and legitimacy.
This method not only confirms the authenticity of your Aadhaar but also enables you to track any unauthorised usage.
Common Signs of a Fake Aadhaar Card and How to Spot Them
Identifying a fake Aadhaar card is crucial to avoid identity fraud. Here are some key indicators that can help you detect a counterfeit Aadhaar card:
- Missing or Poor-Quality QR Code: A genuine Aadhaar card includes a scannable QR code containing encrypted personal information. If the QR code is missing or blurry, it could be fake.
- Incorrect or Misaligned Fonts: Fake cards often have inconsistencies in font style, size, or alignment, especially in the name, address, or Aadhaar number.
- Spelling Errors: Look for typos or spelling mistakes in your name, address, or UIDAI branding — these are strong signs of forgery.
- Absent Hologram or Security Features: A real Aadhaar card contains micro text, a hologram, and other security elements. If any of these are missing, it’s likely a duplicate.
- Invalid Aadhaar Number: A fake card might carry a random or made-up 12-digit number. You can confirm its authenticity using the UIDAI portal or the mAadhaar app.
- Incorrect Photograph Placement: The photo on fake cards might be poorly placed, pixelated, or stretched.
If you notice any of these issues, verify the card using UIDAI’s official tools to ensure its legitimacy.
