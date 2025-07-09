How to Check If Your Aadhar Card is GENUINE or Not? A Detailed Guide

Aadhaar is one of the most crucial forms of identification in India. It holds your personal, biometric, and demographic details. However, with the growing number of fake Aadhaar cards, it has become crucial to verify whether your card is genuine or not.

Fraudsters create fake Aadhaar cards to commit crimes or misuse someone's identity. This can lead to serious issues, such as financial fraud or even criminal charges against innocent individuals. That's why checking the authenticity of your Aadhaar is so essential.

Thankfully, the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) offers straightforward methods to verify your Aadhaar card online. You can use their official website to confirm your card details and verify its validity.

In this article, we'll guide you step-by-step on how to check if your Aadhaar card is genuine. We'll also share tips to spot fake cards and protect yourself from identity theft.