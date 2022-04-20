IAF successfully tested BrahMos missile from Su30-MkI: All you need to know

BrahMos Missile Firing: To boost its defence capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF), in coordination with the Indian Navy (IN), successfully tested the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Su30-MkI aircraft on the Eastern seaboard.

“Today on the Eastern seaboard, IAF undertook live firing of BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft. The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned Indian Navy ship. The mission was undertaken in close coordination with the Indian Navy," the IAF tweeted.

According to government officials, the BrahMos missile can strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or land with accuracy and precision by day or night and in all weather conditions.

Further, the capability of the BrahMos missile coupled with the high performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the battlefields over land or sea.

In 2016, the government of Inia decided to integrate the air variant of BrahMos into over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets.

Earlier, India successfully tested Helina, a locally developed anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), from the advanced light helicopter (ALH) at a high altitude, paving way for the weapon's integration with the chopper. The missile can strike targets up to seven km away.

The test was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in close coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army.

The fire-and-forget missile, guided by an infrared imaging seeker system, successfully engaged a simulated tank target at high-altitude ranges, the defence ministry had said in a statement.

On March 23, India tested a surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman and Nicobar and the extended range missile had hit its target with accuracy.

