India and China achieved a diplomatic breakthrough through the signing of the eight-point boundary agreement during 25th Round of Special Representatives' Talks on the Boundary Issue, in Beijing on August 25, 2026. The talks were held with Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Adviser and Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister, being the co-chairs of the event.

The signing of the agreement is a clear indication of both countries' intention to engage in dialogues to sort out their border issues build their confidence-building measures and creating an atmosphere conducive to the positive advancement of their relations.

Features of the 8-Point Agreement on the Border Issue

The joint statement released at the conclusion of discussions provides a detailed plan for both nations to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas. Here is a summary of the principal agreements: