India to Host G20 Summit for the First Time: Important Things You Need to Know

Key Highlights India will be holding the G20 Summit for the first time.

There will be 20 countries participating in the event.

The Ministers Meeting of G20 Summit 2023 will be held in New Delhi at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC).

The G20 was created in 1999 as a response to the Asia Financial Crisis.

The theme for G20 Summit 2023 is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means One Earth, One Family, One Future.

India is pacing up to hold the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in New Delhi.

The G20 is an international forum for the governments of 20 of the world's largest economies. The group meets annually to discuss and coordinate economic policies.

The summit will be a major event for India and will showcase the country's economic and political strength. It will also be an opportunity for India to engage with other G20 countries on a range of issues, including climate change, sustainable development, and global health.

The Indian government has already started preparations for the summit. The venue, the Bharat Mandapam, is being renovated and security arrangements are being put in place. The government is also planning to organize a number of cultural events to showcase India's rich heritage.

The G20 summit is a significant event for India and will have a major impact on the country's economy and international standing. It is an opportunity for India to play a leading role in global affairs and to promote its vision for a sustainable and equitable future.

As we move closer to the #G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's an overview of new initiatives undertaken during India's G20 presidency to address Global Challenges.

What Is G20?

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union (EU). It was established in 1999 to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

The G20 countries account for around 80% of global gross domestic product (GDP), 75% of international trade, two-thirds of the global population, and 60% of the world's land area. This makes the G20 a powerful forum for international cooperation on economic and financial issues.

The G20 India website states: “The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.”

The G20 meets annually at the level of heads of state and government. The summits are hosted by different G20 countries on a rotating basis.

The G20 has been praised for its ability to bring together the world's leading economies to address common challenges.

What Is the History of the G20 Summit?

The history of the G20 summit can be traced back to the 1997 Asian financial crisis. The crisis was a major shock to the global economy, and it led to calls for a new forum for international cooperation on economic issues.

In 1999, the G20 was created as a response to the Asian financial crisis. The group's first summit was held in Berlin, Germany, in 1999. The summit was attended by the finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 countries.

The G20 summit quickly became an important forum for international cooperation on economic issues. The group has met annually ever since, and it has played a key role in addressing a number of major global challenges, including the 2008 financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change.

The G20 India website mentions: “The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

“The G20 was upgraded to the level of Heads of State/Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the “premier forum for international economic cooperation,” it adds.

What is the Significance of G20 Summit 2023?

The G20 summit is a significant event for a number of reasons. First, it is a forum for the world's leading economies to come together and discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy. Second, the summit is an opportunity for India to showcase its economic and political strength to the world. Third, the summit is a chance for India to engage with other G20 countries on a range of issues, including climate change, sustainable development, and global health.

The theme of the 2023 G20 summit is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which translates to "One Earth, One Family, One Future". This theme reflects India's commitment to sustainable development and its belief that the world's economies must work together to protect the planet.

The G20 summit is expected to focus on a number of key issues, including:

Climate change: The G20 countries are expected to discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Sustainable development: The G20 countries are expected to discuss ways to promote sustainable development, including through investment in clean energy, protection of biodiversity, and sustainable agriculture.

Global health: The G20 countries are expected to discuss ways to improve global health, including through vaccination programs and disease prevention measures.

Trade: The G20 countries are expected to discuss ways to promote free trade and reduce trade barriers.

Digital economy: The G20 countries are expected to discuss ways to regulate the digital economy and to ensure that it benefits everyone.

