G20 Summit 2023: Know About the Heritages That Will be Showcased at the Cultural Corridor

India is all set to host the G20 Summit on 9th and 10th September 2023. As the current chair of G20, the country will be showcasing the heritage of all the countries through a digital museum.

This museum will include at least one significant artefact or a digital representation from each country. It will be a unique “phygital” museum which will compile digital and physical exhibits.

The second level of Bharat Mandapam will showcase this phygital exhibition of iconic artworks from all 20 member countries and 9 guest nations of the G20. It will be known as the Cultural Corridor.

The Press Information Bureau mentions: “The Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum is an international project organised for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in India. This exhibition will be unveiled at Bharatmandapam, at the venue for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, on 9 September 2023, and will open to the public after Leaders' Summit”.

“Envisioned as a G20 legacy project, this Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum is a first- of–its-kind collaborative project which has sought participation from G20 countries to create a ‘museum in the making’. The Culture Corridor will serve as a powerful platform for promoting understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural expressions, for knowledge sharing, inclusivity, and equality, and for fostering a sense of shared identity. The Culture Corridor will incorporate iconic and notable cultural objects and heritage of the G20 members and 9 invitee countries,” it adds.

The physical exhibits will be displayed at the venue of the summit in New Delhi, India. The digital exhibits will be accessible online. The G20 Digital Museum is a great way to promote cultural understanding and appreciation among the member nations. It is also a way to showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the world.

What Are the Different Artifacts That Will Be Showcased in the Cultural Corridor?

The Cultural Corridor is spread over a 10,000-square-foot area on the second floor of the Bharat Mandapam in Central Delhi. The corridor has a number of alcoves and widescreen displays that will showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the G20 countries and guest nations.

Here are some of the artifacts that will be presented at the G20 Summit:

Panini's Ashtadhyayi, a linguistic text that set the standard for how Sanskrit was meant to be written and spoken, will be represented by India at the Cultural Corridor. The Ashtadhyayi (Eight Chapters) was written by the scholar Panini towards the end of the fourth century BCE.

Source: Wikipedia

The famous Mona Lisa painting that was created by Leonardo da Vinci will also make a digital appearance at the G20 Summit.

Source: NBC News

Magna Carta is a royal charter of rights agreed to by King John of England at Runnymede on 15 June 1215. The Magna Carta was drafted by a group of rebel barons who were seeking to limit the power of the king. The charter guaranteed certain rights to the barons, including the right to a fair trial, the right to property, and the right to due process of law.

Source: Domain Of Mizanur R Mizan

Gutenberg Bible: This is the first major book printed using movable type in Germany. It was printed by Johannes Gutenberg in Mainz in the 1450s. The Gutenberg Bible is considered to be a major milestone in the history of printing and is one of the most important books in the world.

Source: Library Of Congress

Coatlicue statue: This is an Aztec sculpture that represents the earth goddess. It is made of volcanic rock and is located in the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City. The Coatlicue statue is a powerful and imposing image that reflects the Aztecs' complex beliefs about the cosmos.

Source: Atlas Obscura

Abrahamic Family House: This is an interfaith complex in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It was inaugurated in 2020 and is dedicated to the three Abrahamic faiths: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. The Abrahamic Family House is a symbol of peace and understanding between different religions.

Source: Religion News Service

Kosode: This is a short-sleeved garment that was the direct predecessor of the kimono in Japan. It was worn by both men and women and was made of a variety of materials, including silk, cotton, and hemp. The kosode was a popular garment for centuries and was eventually replaced by the kimono in the 17th century.

Source: Wikipedia

What Is the Theme of the G20 2023 Summit?

The theme for India’s important event is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which translates to “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The theme emphasises global unity and India's commitment to sustainable development and its belief that the world's economies must work together to protect the planet.

The theme is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. The Upanishads are a collection of philosophical texts that explore the nature of reality and the relationship between humans and the universe. The phrase "One Earth, One Family, One Future" affirms the interconnectedness of all life on Earth and the need for us to work together to ensure a sustainable future for all.

The G20 summit will focus on a number of issues related to sustainable development, including climate change, food security, and poverty eradication. The leaders of the G20 countries will discuss ways to promote investment in clean energy, protect biodiversity, and reduce pollution. They will also discuss ways to improve food production and distribution, and to ensure that everyone has access to affordable and nutritious food.