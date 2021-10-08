Indian Air Force Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Theme, Motto, Celebration and more

Indian Air Force Day 2021: The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, and since then it has recorded various remarkable achievements including participating in some crucial wars and accomplishing some landmark missions.

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 and this year marks its 89th anniversary. On 1 April 1933, IAF's first ac flight came into being with 6 RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys or air soldiers.

Indian Air Force Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Those of us who have never been in the military don't understand what it is like to serve in the military." - Gina Barreca

2. "On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind." - Dan Lipinski

3. "The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing." - Albert Einstein

4. "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions." - Subhas Chandra Bose

5. "If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

6. "Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail." - Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey

7. "I regret I have but one life to give for my country." - Unknown

8. "The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office." - Dwight D Eisenhower

9. "Discipline is the soul of an Army. It makes small numbers formidable; procures success to all of the weak, and esteem to all." - George Washington

Indian Air Force Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Salute to the prodigious efforts and passion of our protectors. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

2. The nation and nationals remain forever in debt to our protectors. Thanking all our air force personnel on this day. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2021!

3. Thank you Indian Air Force for ensuring that we wake up with free skies on our heads. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

4. Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

5. Unite and live together in the future to maintain independence. Happy Air Force Day!

6. A big salute to our Indian Air Force because they always stand for the nation, for the protection of the nation.. Warm wishes on Indian Air Force Day!

7. On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, let us take this opportunity to thank our air force which has always made us proud and made us feel protected. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2021!

8. On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, let us take inspiration from these superheroes who are always guarding us. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

9. Being Indian is a matter of pride. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2021!

10. Enjoy this freedom but never forget the sacrifices of freedom fighters is their right. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

11. Who kept the hope and supported the fight, The glory theirs, the service ours. Happy Air Force Day 2021!

12. Let us celebrate the special occasion of Indian Air Force Day by thanking all the air force for being a courageous and inspirational force.

13. We live in a free country because of our real heroes. Happy Air Force Day!

14. We feel proud to have you as our saviours of the air. Wishing you all a very Happy Indian Airforce Day!

15. Who kept the faith and fought the fight; the glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

Indian Air Force Day 2021: Motto of IAF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) motto is "Touch the Sky with Glory". It has been taken from the eleventh chapter of the Gita. During the Great War of Mahabharata, the Discourse was given by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The Supreme Divine form was shown by the Lord to the Arjuna, and the great form of the Lord is reaching the sky with glory, evoking fear and loss of self-control in the mind of Arjuna.

In the same way, the Indian Air Force aims to overwhelm the adversaries with an application of aerospace power in defence of the nation.

