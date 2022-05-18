International Museum Day 2022: Know Theme, History and Significance of the Day

International Museum Day 2022: As per ICOM, more than 37,000 museums participated in the event in about 158 countries and territories last year. This year, ICOM wants to look at museums through "three lenses" to talk about the potential of museums to bring about positive change in their communities. Three lenses are the power of achieving sustainability, the power of innovating on digitalisation and accessibility, and the power of community building through education.

Since 1977, every year, ICOM has organised International Museum Day. The day also represents a unique moment for the international museum community. International Museum Day is celebrated on 18 May.

Revisit Malgudi Days at Malgudi Museum!



Recall the fond memories of Swami & friends from Malgudi days at the newly opened Malgudi Museum at Arasalu Station under Mysuru Division of SWR.

For added delight, a cafe named 'Malgudi Chai' has also been opened.#RailMuseum#IMD2022 pic.twitter.com/IEwR5YLwyL — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 18, 2022

Poet & freedom fighter Subramania Bharati wonderfully showcased the eternal beauty of Maa Bharati. This beauty has been ceaselessly preserved by our museums over the years. This #InternationalMuseumDay, let's celebrate the magnificence of our land & culture. #MyGovMorningMusings pic.twitter.com/GeRhaT5jzh — #TransformingIndia (@transformIndia) May 18, 2022

✨Today marks International Museum Day, which is also a day to celebrate Kun Opera. Twenty-one years ago today, this Chinese opera was chosen by UNESCO as a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity".🎉



Come to the Palace Museum to appreciate Kun Opera!🎶🏮 pic.twitter.com/KhySpLovKg — CNPC (@official_cnpc) May 18, 2022

Take a glance into the pages of history as we walk through the unique museums of Gujarat.

This International Museum Day, let's take a stroll through the preserved heritage, secured in different parts of the state that plays an integral role in molding our culture. pic.twitter.com/az0bVSe2xf — Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) May 18, 2022

#InternationalMuseumDay is observed on the 18th of May to bring awareness to the challenges that museums face, and to raise public awareness of the role museums play in the development of society. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bbFgEFB1MF — Mauvin Godinho (@MauvinGodinho) May 18, 2022

Let us celebrate #InternationalMuseumDay by understanding and appreciating all those who have created these libraries of history.

The #PradhanmantriSangrahalaya in New Delhi museum is a must visit which dedicated to Indian Prime Minister's since independence. pic.twitter.com/6S3sAGdooc — Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) May 18, 2022

Museums teach us about our past and open our minds to new ideas leading us to build a better future. This year as we celebrate #InternationalMuseumDay, let us focus on providing life-long learning opportunities to all as they contribute to shaping an informed and engaged society. pic.twitter.com/AzumVK575g — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 18, 2022

The day highlights the importance of museums in the development of society. Every year International Council of Museums (ICOM) Advisory Committee organises the theme of the event and various countries celebrate it. The event may last a day, a weekend, a week, or even a month. International Museum Day has gained popularity from America to Oceania including Africa, Europe, and Asia all around the world.

It is rightly said that "Museums have no political power, but they do have the possibility of influencing the political process. This is a complete change from their role in the early days of collecting and hoarding the world to one of using the collections as an archive for a changing world. This role is not merely scientifically important, but it is also a cultural necessity." - Richard Fortey

International Museum Day 2022: Theme

The theme of International Museum Day 2022 is "The Power of Museums”.

The theme of International Museum Day 2021 was "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine”.

The theme of International Museum Day 2019 was “Museums as Cultural Hubs: The future of tradition”.

The theme of International Museum Day 2018 was “Hyperconnected museum: New approaches, new publics”.

The theme of International Museum Day 2017 was “Museums and Contested Histories: Saying the unspeakable in museums “.

The theme of International Museum Day 2016 was “Museums and Cultural Landscapes”.

The theme of International Museum Day 2015 was “Museums for a Sustainable Society”.

International Museum Day: History

In 1977, International Museum Day was created by the International Council of Museums. Every year this organisation chooses a separate theme and coordinates it. Some of the themes focus on globalization, indigenous peoples, bridging cultural gaps, caring for the environment, etc. On this day, since 1977, every year all the museums of the world are invited to participate and promote the role of museums in the world by organising several activities that are focussed on the theme. Do you know that in 2009, International Museum Day attracted the participation of 20,000 museums hosting events in more than 90 countries? In 2010, 98 countries participated, 100 countries in 2011 participated, and in 2012 around 30,000 museums from 129 countries participated.

International Museum Day: Celebrations

Several organisations organise free trips to visit museums and it can be related to farming, fashion, space and astronomy, archaeology, art and culture, history, etc. Even people with their relatives, friends, and family also visit nearby museums to celebrate the day.

About International Council of Museum (ICOM)

It is the main organisation of museum professionals with a global scope that is committed to promoting and protecting the natural and cultural heritage. Its commitment to the promotion of culture and knowledge is reinforced by its 31 International Committees which are dedicated to a wide range of museum specialties, have vast knowledge, and have done advanced research in their respective fields for the benefit of the museum community. Not only this, but it also fights against illicit trafficking, assists museums in emergency situations, etc.

Therefore, it will not be wrong to say that Museum plays an important role in preserving and promoting our cultural heritage. Museum collects and preserves our objects and materials of religious, cultural, and historical value. No doubt, it is a storehouse of old artifacts, sculptures, objects, history, etc.

According to ICOM "As institutions at the heart of society, museums have the power to establish a dialogue between cultures, to build bridges for a peaceful world, and to define a sustainable future."

