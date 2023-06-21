International Yoga Day 2023 in Pictures: How India and the World Celebrated 9th Edition of Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2023: The world today marked the 9th year of the International Yoga Day celebration. UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014. While the global celebration of IDY 2023 will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA, the national celebration of IDY 2023 was led by Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

International Yoga Day 2023 Theme: All You Need To Know About Theme, Celebration Initiatives & More

Even after being in another part of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National celebration of International Day of Yoga, 2023 via video message today. Some key points of his address are:

“The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic and unprecedented.”

“What unites us, is Yoga”

“Yoga creates a healthy and powerful society where the collective energy is much more”

“India's culture and social structure, its spirituality and ideals, and its philosophy and vision have always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace”

“Yoga connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being”

“Through Yoga, we know the selfless action, we decide the journey from Karma to Karmayoga”

“Our physical strength, our mental expansion will become the basis of a developed India”

People from different walks performed yoga and shared their snaps on social media to inspire others. Check some of them below:

President Droupadi Murmu performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhawan today to mark. She wrote on Twitter, "Yoga is one of our civilisation’s great accomplishments and India’s great gift to the rest of the world. Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life. Yoga helps us all to be in a better position to meet the increasing challenges around us. On this day, I urge everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power."

Indian Army personnel perform Yoga at Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake Source: Twitter

The Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ITBP, BSF, and BRO all work together to demonstrate the chain of yoga creating Yoga Bharatmala and Yoga Sagarmala. On the other hand, the Indian coastline will host the yoga event this year as, Yoga Sagarmala, including on the upper deck of the INS Vikrant.



Indian Army personnel performed Yoga at Siachen and Ladakh. From Siachen Glacier & Ladakh in the North, Remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh in the East, Indira Point in the South to Kutch & Thar in the West. Source: ADG-PI Indian Army Twitter

Beyond Barriers. On today's occasion, all Paraplegics and Amputees of the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre & Artificial Limb Centre of Pune practised yoga under the government initiative Har Aangan Yoga.

Minister Anurag Thakur, Smriti Z Irani and celebrities like Shilpa Shetty also shared their videos and message on different social media platforms.

#WATCH | Prison inmates and prison staff perform yoga at the Central Jail on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within… Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul.

As they say, a healthy person is a happy person 💪♥️😊



Wishing everyone a Happy International Yoga Day

Yoga is about transcending your limitations and experiencing the Universal Nature of Existence. One Earth, One Family, One Future – the way forward for Humanity. #InternationalDayofYoga

The #Yoga session was conducted by Shri Mayank Vashishth & Shri

The #Yoga session was conducted by Shri Mayank Vashishth & Shri Krisanu Banikya from @ArtofLiving, #Guwahati wherein they collectively performed various asanas. Light drizzle during the event created a serene environment for the 9th edition of the day.

The Prime Minister in his address also informed that he will be attending the Yoga program at the United Nations Headquarters around 5.30 pm Indian time and said, “The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic and unprecedented.” He recalled the support of a record number of countries in 2014 when the proposal for Yoga Day was tabled in the UN General Assembly making Yoga a global movement and a global spirit through the International Day of Yoga.