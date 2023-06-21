International Yoga Day 2023 in Pictures: How India and the World Celebrated 9th Edition of Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2023: The 9th edition of International Yoga Day is celebrated with great joy and pomp all around the world. Check the glimpse of the Yoga Day celebration in this article.
International Yoga Day 2023: The world today marked the 9th year of the International Yoga Day celebration. UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014. While the global celebration of IDY 2023 will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA, the national celebration of IDY 2023 was led by Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. 

Even after being in another part of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National celebration of International Day of Yoga, 2023 via video message today. Some key points of his address are:

  • “The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic and unprecedented.”
  • “What unites us, is Yoga”
  • “Yoga creates a healthy and powerful society where the collective energy is much more”
  • “India's culture and social structure, its spirituality and ideals, and its philosophy and vision have always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace”
  • “Yoga connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being”
  • “Through Yoga, we know the selfless action, we decide the journey from Karma to Karmayoga”
  • “Our physical strength, our mental expansion will become the basis of a developed India”

People from different walks performed yoga and shared their snaps on social media to inspire others. Check some of them below:

President Draupadi MurmuSource: Twitter

President Droupadi Murmu performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhawan today to mark. She wrote on Twitter, "Yoga is one of our civilisation’s great accomplishments and India’s great gift to the rest of the world. Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life. Yoga helps us all to be in a better position to meet the increasing challenges around us. On this day, I urge everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power." 

YogaMala

Indian Army personnel perform Yoga at Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake Source: Twitter

The Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ITBP, BSF, and BRO all work together to demonstrate the chain of yoga creating Yoga Bharatmala and Yoga Sagarmala. On the other hand, the Indian coastline will host the yoga event this year as, Yoga Sagarmala, including on the upper deck of the INS Vikrant.

Rajnath Singh
Source: Twitter

Yoga day at Siachen

Indian Army personnel performed Yoga at Siachen and Ladakh.  From Siachen Glacier & Ladakh in the North, Remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh in the East, Indira Point in the South to Kutch & Thar in the West. Source: ADG-PI Indian Army Twitter

 

Yoga by amputeesSource: Twitter

Paraglepics do yogaSource: Twitter

Beyond Barriers. On today's occasion, all Paraplegics and Amputees of the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre & Artificial Limb Centre of Pune practised yoga under the government initiative Har Aangan Yoga. 

Anurag Thakur did YogaSource: Twitter

 

Smriti Irani doing YogaSource: Twitter

Minister Anurag Thakur, Smriti Z Irani and celebrities like Shilpa Shetty also shared their videos and message on different social media platforms. 

The Prime Minister in his address also informed that he will be attending the Yoga program at the United Nations Headquarters around 5.30 pm Indian time and said, “The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic and unprecedented.” He recalled the support of a record number of countries in 2014 when the proposal for Yoga Day was tabled in the UN General Assembly making Yoga a global movement and a global spirit through the International Day of Yoga. 
