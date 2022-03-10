IPL 2022 Points Table: Check Matches Played, Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, and Points

IPL 2022 Points Table: TATA IPL 2022 or the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will commence from March 26 in the expanded 10-team tournament that will play a total of 74 matches, including 4 playoffs, in 65 days across four venues in Mumbai and Pune.

BCCI is yet to announce the schedule for playoffs and the final which will be played on May 29.

With two additional teams this year, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, the format has been slightly tweaked with BCCI re-introducing the format used in 2011 when Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala were part of the league.

Explained: Why is IPL 2022 format the same as IPL 2011?

IPL 2022 Points Table S.No. Team Won Lost Net Run Rate Points 1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 0 0 +0.00 0 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 0 0 +0.00 0 3 Gujarat Titans (GT) 0 0 +0.00 0 4 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 0 0 +0.00 0 5 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 0 0 +0.00 0 6 Mumbai Indians (MI) 0 0 +0.00 0 7 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 0 0 +0.00 0 8 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 0 0 +0.00 0 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 0 0 +0.00 0 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 0 0 +0.00 0

The inaugural match of IPL 2022 will be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and two-time winning team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26. The final match of the league will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 22. Both inaugural and final matches will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. IPL Final will be played on May 29.

