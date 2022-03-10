Explained: Why is IPL 2022 format the same as IPL 2011?

IPL 2022 format: IPL 2022 is all set to commence from March 26 but with a tweak. With the introduction of two new teams in the league, the TATA IPL 2022 will be a ten-team affair.

The ten teams locking horns against each other in the cash-rich league will be divided into groups of five. However, the number of matches that each side will play will remain 14.

Before looking at how each team will play 14 matches, we take a look at the teams of Groups A and B.

Group A: Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Group B: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT).

IPL 2022 Format: How each team plays 14 matches?

Each team of the league will play against the other teams in its group twice, thereby playing a total of eight matches. The remaining six matches will be played against the five teams in the other group, with each team playing twice against its equivalent team.

Let us understand this with an example.

Mumbai Indians in Group A will play twice against four teams in its group and Chennai Super Kings, its equivalent team in Group B, and once against the remaining four teams in Group B-- Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad placed in Group B will play twice against four teams in its group, and once against the remaining four teams in Group A, and twice against its equivalent team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

This is how each team will play 14 matches during the league stage. It is to be noted that IPL 2022 format is the same as IPL 2011 format when Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala were part of the league.

After 70 matches at the league stage, the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, and the top two teams will advance to the final. The team winning in the final will take home the coveted trophy.

