Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 PBKS Full Schedule: Punjab Kings (PBKS) under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal will compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the night match on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium Mumbai. The IPL franchise has not won any IPL title so far and is eyeing to bag one under Mayank Agarwal's captaincy.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained captain Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. The team bought 23 cricketers in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Anil Kumble is the Director of Cricket Operations of Punjab Kings (PBKS) while KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited owns the IPL franchise.

TATA IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Schedule

S.No Match Date Time Venue 1 PBKS vs RCB 27 March 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 2 KKR vs PBKS 1 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 3 CSK vs PBKS 3 April 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 4 PBKS vs GT 8 April 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 5 PBKS vs MI 13 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 6 PBKS vs SRH 17 April 2022 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 7 DC vs PBKS 20 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 8 PBKS vs CSK 25 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9 PBKS vs LSG 29 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 10 GT vs PBKS 3 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 11 PBKS vs RR 7 May 2022 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 12 RCB vs PBKS 13 May 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 13 PBKS vs DC 16 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 14 SRH vs PBKS 22 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium PBKS IPL 2022 Squad

Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Prerak Mankad, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Writtick Chatterjee, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Dhanda, Ishan Porel, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, and Vaibhav Arora.

