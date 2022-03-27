JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the night match on March 27 under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal. Check IPL 2022 PBKS schedule and squad below.
Created On: Mar 27, 2022 15:23 IST
Modified On: Mar 27, 2022 16:06 IST
IPL 2022 PBKS Full Schedule: Punjab Kings (PBKS) under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal will compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the night match on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium Mumbai. The IPL franchise has not won any IPL title so far and is eyeing to bag one under Mayank Agarwal's captaincy. 

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained captain Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. The team bought 23 cricketers in the IPL 2022 Auction. 

Anil Kumble is the Director of Cricket Operations of Punjab Kings (PBKS) while KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited owns the IPL franchise. 

TATA IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Schedule

S.No

Match

Date

Time

Venue

1

PBKS  vs  RCB

27 March 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

2

KKR vs  PBKS

1 April 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

3

CSK  vs  PBKS

3 April 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

4

PBKS  vs  GT

8 April 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

5

PBKS  vs MI

13 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

6

PBKS  vs  SRH

17 April 2022

03:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

7

DC vs PBKS

20 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

8

PBKS  vs  CSK

25 April 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

9

PBKS  vs LSG

29 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

10

GT  vs PBKS

3 May 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

11

PBKS  vs  RR

7 May 2022

03:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

12

RCB  vs PBKS

13 May 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

13

PBKS  vs  DC

16 May 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium
14

SRH  vs PBKS

 22 May 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

PBKS IPL 2022 Squad

Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Prerak Mankad, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Writtick Chatterjee, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Dhanda, Ishan Porel, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, and Vaibhav Arora.

