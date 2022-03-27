Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue
IPL 2022 PBKS Full Schedule: Punjab Kings (PBKS) under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal will compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the night match on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium Mumbai. The IPL franchise has not won any IPL title so far and is eyeing to bag one under Mayank Agarwal's captaincy.
Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained captain Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. The team bought 23 cricketers in the IPL 2022 Auction.
Anil Kumble is the Director of Cricket Operations of Punjab Kings (PBKS) while KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited owns the IPL franchise.
Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue
TATA IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Schedule
|
S.No
|
Match
|
Date
|
Time
|
Venue
|
1
|
PBKS vs RCB
|
27 March 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
2
|
KKR vs PBKS
|
1 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
3
|
CSK vs PBKS
|
3 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Cricket Club of India
|
4
|
PBKS vs GT
|
8 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Cricket Club of India
|
5
|
PBKS vs MI
|
13 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
MCA Stadium
|
6
|
PBKS vs SRH
|
17 April 2022
|
03:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
7
|
DC vs PBKS
|
20 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
MCA Stadium
|
8
|
PBKS vs CSK
|
25 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
9
|
PBKS vs LSG
|
29 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
MCA Stadium
|
10
|
GT vs PBKS
|
3 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
11
|
PBKS vs RR
|
7 May 2022
|
03:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
12
|
RCB vs PBKS
|
13 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Cricket Club of India
|
13
|
PBKS vs DC
|
16 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|14
|
SRH vs PBKS
|22 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
PBKS IPL 2022 Squad
Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Prerak Mankad, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Writtick Chatterjee, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Dhanda, Ishan Porel, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, and Vaibhav Arora.
Also Read | Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue