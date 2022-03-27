JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm under the captaincy of Faf Du Plessis. Check IPL 2022 RCB schedule and squad below.
Created On: Mar 27, 2022 15:02 IST
Modified On: Mar 27, 2022 15:20 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 RCB Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Faf Du Plessis will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm. 

The team has one the largest fan bases as it has some world-class cricketers such as Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, and Chris Gayle. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not been successful in laying their hands on the IPL trophy but have entered finals thrice-- 2009, 2011, and 2016. 

READ | Tata IPL 2022 Teams, Players, Captains: Check the complete list of players with prices

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained Virat Kohli, Glen Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj ahead of IPL 2022 Auction and bought 19 players for their IPL 2022 campaign. 

Sanjay Bangar coaches the team and Royal Challengers Sports Private Ltd is the owner of the IPL franchise. 

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

TATA IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Schedule

S.No

Match

Date

Time

Venue

1

PKBS  vs  RCB

27 March 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

2

KKR  vs  RCB

30 March 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

3

RR vs  RCB

5 April 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

4

RCB  vs  MI

9 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

5

CSK  vs  RCB

12 April 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

6

DC  vs  RCB

16 April 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

7

LSG  vs  RCB

19 April 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

8

RCB  vs  SRH

23 April 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

9

RCB  vs  RR

26 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

10

GT  vs  RCB

30 April 2022

03:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

11

RCB vs  CSK

4 May 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

12

SRH  vs  RCB

8 May 2022

03:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

13

RCB  vs PBKS

13 May 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

14

RCB  vs  GT

 19 May 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

RCB IPL 2022 Squad

Faf du Plessis (captain), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahamad, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Chama Milind, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, and Siddharth Kaul.  

Read | Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

    Next