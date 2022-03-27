Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue
IPL 2022 RCB Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Faf Du Plessis will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm.
The team has one the largest fan bases as it has some world-class cricketers such as Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, and Chris Gayle. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not been successful in laying their hands on the IPL trophy but have entered finals thrice-- 2009, 2011, and 2016.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained Virat Kohli, Glen Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj ahead of IPL 2022 Auction and bought 19 players for their IPL 2022 campaign.
Sanjay Bangar coaches the team and Royal Challengers Sports Private Ltd is the owner of the IPL franchise.
TATA IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Schedule
|
S.No
|
Match
|
Date
|
Time
|
Venue
|
1
|
PKBS vs RCB
|
27 March 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
2
|
KKR vs RCB
|
30 March 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
3
|
RR vs RCB
|
5 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
4
|
RCB vs MI
|
9 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
MCA Stadium
|
5
|
CSK vs RCB
|
12 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
6
|
DC vs RCB
|
16 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
7
|
LSG vs RCB
|
19 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
8
|
RCB vs SRH
|
23 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Cricket Club of India
|
9
|
RCB vs RR
|
26 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
MCA Stadium
|
10
|
GT vs RCB
|
30 April 2022
|
03:30 PM
|
Cricket Club of India
|
11
|
RCB vs CSK
|
4 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
MCA Stadium
|
12
|
SRH vs RCB
|
8 May 2022
|
03:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
13
|
RCB vs PBKS
|
13 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Cricket Club of India
|
14
|
RCB vs GT
|19 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Faf du Plessis (captain), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahamad, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Chama Milind, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, and Siddharth Kaul.
