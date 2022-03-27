Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 RCB Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Faf Du Plessis will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm.

The team has one the largest fan bases as it has some world-class cricketers such as Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, and Chris Gayle. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not been successful in laying their hands on the IPL trophy but have entered finals thrice-- 2009, 2011, and 2016.

READ | Tata IPL 2022 Teams, Players, Captains: Check the complete list of players with prices

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained Virat Kohli, Glen Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj ahead of IPL 2022 Auction and bought 19 players for their IPL 2022 campaign.

Sanjay Bangar coaches the team and Royal Challengers Sports Private Ltd is the owner of the IPL franchise.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

TATA IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Schedule

S.No Match Date Time Venue 1 PKBS vs RCB 27 March 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 2 KKR vs RCB 30 March 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 3 RR vs RCB 5 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 4 RCB vs MI 9 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 5 CSK vs RCB 12 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 6 DC vs RCB 16 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 7 LSG vs RCB 19 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 8 RCB vs SRH 23 April 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 9 RCB vs RR 26 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 10 GT vs RCB 30 April 2022 03:30 PM Cricket Club of India 11 RCB vs CSK 4 May 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 12 SRH vs RCB 8 May 2022 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 13 RCB vs PBKS 13 May 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 14 RCB vs GT 19 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

RCB IPL 2022 Squad

Faf du Plessis (captain), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahamad, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Chama Milind, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, and Siddharth Kaul.

Read | Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue