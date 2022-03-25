Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 CSK Full Schedule: Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their IPL 2022 campaign under the captaincy of Ravindra Jadeja as MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. He is expected to take Dhoni's legacy forward as the team is eyeing to lift the IPL 2022 trophy.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play its inaugural match of the league on March 26 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 7:30 pm at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The team has won four IPL titles under the captaincy of MS Dhoni - 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. It is the second most successful team of IPL after Mumbai Indians (MI).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained four players ahead of the auction. These are Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The team was left with Rs. 48 crore auction purse and bought 21 players in the auction.

Chennai Super Kings Ltd. owns the team while the New Zealand Cricket coach Stephen Fleming will coach the team.

TATA IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Schedule

Check the complete schedule of Chennai Super Kings below.

S.No Match Date Time Venue 1. CSK vs KKR 26 March 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 2. LSG vs CSK 31 March 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 3. CSK vs PBKS 3 April 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 4. CSK vs SRH 9 April 2022 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 5. CSK vs RCB 12 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 6. CSK vs GT 17 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 7. MI vs CSK 21 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 8. PBKS vs CSK 25 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9. SRH vs CSK 1 May 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 10. RCB vs CSK 4 May 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 11. CSK vs DC 8 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 12. CSK vs MI 12 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 13. CSK vs GT 15 May 2022 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 14. RR vs CSK 20 May 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India

CSK IPL 2022 Squad

Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), C Hari Nishaanth, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, Chris Johnson, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, K Bhagath Varma, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Adam Milne, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Mahesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, and Tushar Deshpande.

