Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at 7:30 pm at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The team will play its last match of the league stage on May 20 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Check IPL 2022 CSK schedule and squad below.
Created On: Mar 25, 2022 10:25 IST
Modified On: Mar 25, 2022 16:27 IST
IPL 2022 CSK Full Schedule: Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their IPL 2022 campaign under the captaincy of Ravindra Jadeja as MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. He is expected to take Dhoni's legacy forward as the team is eyeing to lift the IPL 2022 trophy. 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play its inaugural match of the league on March 26 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 7:30 pm at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. 

 The team has won four IPL titles under the captaincy of MS Dhoni - 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. It is the second most successful team of IPL after Mumbai Indians (MI). 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained four players ahead of the auction. These are Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The team was left with Rs. 48 crore auction purse and bought 21 players in the auction. 

Chennai Super Kings Ltd. owns the team while the New Zealand Cricket coach Stephen Fleming will coach the team. 

TATA IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Schedule

Check the complete schedule of Chennai Super Kings below. 

S.No

Match

Date

Time

Venue

1.

CSK  vs  KKR

26 March 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

2.

LSG  vs CSK

31 March 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

3.

CSK  vs  PBKS

3 April 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

4.

CSK  vs SRH

9 April 2022

03:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

5.

CSK  vs  RCB

12 April 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

6.

CSK  vs  GT

17 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

7.

MI  vs CSK

21 April 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

8.

PBKS  vs  CSK

25 April 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

9.

SRH vs  CSK

1 May 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

10.

RCB vs  CSK

4 May 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

11.

CSK  vs  DC

8 May 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

12.

CSK  vs MI

12 May 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

13.

CSK  vs  GT

15 May 2022

03:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

14.

RR vs  CSK

 20 May 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

CSK IPL 2022 Squad

Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), C Hari Nishaanth, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, Chris Johnson, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, K Bhagath Varma, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Adam Milne, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Mahesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, and Tushar Deshpande. 

