Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 MI Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians (MI) will start their IPL 2022 campaign under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. In their inaugural match, Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27 at 3:30 pm, the day when the season's first doubleheader match starts.

Mumbai Indians have so far won five titles – 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 – all under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. In 2021, the most successful IPL team failed to qualify for the playoffs and is striving to take the trophy home this year.

Mumbai Indians (MI) retained four players-- Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard, and bought a total of 21 players during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd owns Mumbai Indians, while former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahle Jayawardene will coach the team.

TATA IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) Schedule

Below is the complete timetable of Mumbai Indians along with the venue.

S.No Match Date Time Venue 1 DC vs MI 27 March 2022 03:30 PM Cricket Club of India 2 MI vs RR 2 April 2022 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 3 KKR vs MI 6 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 4 RCB vs MI 9 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 5 MI vs PBKS 13 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 6 MI vs LSG 16 April 2022 03:30 PM Cricket Club of India 7 MI vs CSK 21 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 8 LSG vs MI 24 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9 RR vs MI 30 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 10 GT vs MI 6 May 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 11 MI vs KKR 9 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 12 CSK vs MI 12 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 13 MI vs SRH 17 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 14 MI vs DC 21 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

MI IPL 2022 Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Suryakumar Yadav, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Arjun Tendulkar, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Kieron Pollard, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Tim David, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, and Tymal Mills.

Also Read | TATA IPL 2022 Schedule: Check IPL 2022 Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venues, Timings, and More