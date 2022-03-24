Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27 at 3:30 pm. The team will play 14 matches, with the last match of the league stage on May 21 against Delhi Capitals (DC). Check IPL 2022 MI schedule and squad below.
Created On: Mar 24, 2022 19:12 IST
Modified On: Mar 24, 2022 20:41 IST
IPL 2022 MI Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians (MI) will start their IPL 2022 campaign under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. In their inaugural match, Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27 at 3:30 pm, the day when the season's first doubleheader match starts. 

Mumbai Indians have so far won five titles – 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 – all under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. In 2021, the most successful IPL team failed to qualify for the playoffs and is striving to take the trophy home this year.

Mumbai Indians (MI) retained four players-- Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard, and bought a total of 21 players during the IPL 2022 Auction. 

Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd owns Mumbai Indians, while former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahle Jayawardene will coach the team.

TATA IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) Schedule

Below is the complete timetable of Mumbai Indians along with the venue. 

S.No

Match

Date

Time

Venue

1

DC vs MI

27 March 2022

03:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

2

MI  vs  RR

2 April 2022

03:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

3

KKR  vs  MI

6 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

4

RCB  vs  MI

9 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

5

MI  vs PBKS

13 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

6

MI vs  LSG

16 April 2022

03:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

7

MI  vs CSK

21 April 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

8

LSG vs MI

24 April 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

9

RR  vs  MI

30 April 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

10

GT  vs  MI

6 May 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

11

MI  vs  KKR

9 May 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

12

CSK  vs MI

12 May 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

13

MI vs SRH

17 May 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

14

MI vs DC

21 May 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

MI IPL 2022 Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Suryakumar Yadav, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Arjun Tendulkar, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Kieron Pollard, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Tim David, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, and Tymal Mills.

