Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play their inaugural match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the night match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 26. Their last league stage match will be on May 18 against the newly inducted team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Check IPL 2022 KKR schedule and squad below.
Created On: Mar 25, 2022 16:01 IST
Modified On: Mar 25, 2022 16:39 IST
IPL 2022 KKR Full Schedule: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will start their IPL 2022 offensive against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer in the night match on March 26 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has two IPL titles under their name, one in 2012 and the other in 2014. They last lifted an IPL trophy in 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir and is since then striving to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. The team led by Eoin Morgan reached by 2021 in the finals but lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, the team retained four players -- Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, and Sunil Narine-- and were left with Rs. 48 crore salary purse. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought 19 players in the IPL 2022 Auction. 

The team is owned and coached by Knight Riders Sports Private Ltd and Brendon Mccullum respectively. 

TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Schedule

Check the timetable and venue of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) below. 

S.No

Match

Date

Time

Venue

1.

CSK  vs  KKR

26 March 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

2.

KKR  vs  RCB

30 March 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

3.

KKR vs  PKBS

1 April 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

4.

KKR  vs  MI

6 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

5.

KKR vs DC

10 April 2022

03:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

6.

KKR  vs  SRH

15 April 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

7.

RR vs  KKR

18 April 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

8.

KKR vs  GT

23 April 2022

03:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

9.

DC vs  KKR

28 April 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

10.

KKR  vs  RR

2 May 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

11.

LSG  vs  KKR

7 May 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

12.

MI  vs  KKR

9 May 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

13.

KKR  vs SRH

14 May 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

14.

KKR  vs LSG

 18 May 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ramesh Kumar, Pratham Singh, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Sheldon Jackson (wicket-keeper), Baba Indirajith, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Nabi, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratene, Aman Khan, Andre Russell,  Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Rashik Dar, Tim Southee, Ashok Sharma, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy. 

