Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue
IPL 2022 KKR Full Schedule: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will start their IPL 2022 offensive against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer in the night match on March 26 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has two IPL titles under their name, one in 2012 and the other in 2014. They last lifted an IPL trophy in 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir and is since then striving to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. The team led by Eoin Morgan reached by 2021 in the finals but lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, the team retained four players -- Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, and Sunil Narine-- and were left with Rs. 48 crore salary purse. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought 19 players in the IPL 2022 Auction.
The team is owned and coached by Knight Riders Sports Private Ltd and Brendon Mccullum respectively.
TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Schedule
Check the timetable and venue of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) below.
|
S.No
|
Match
|
Date
|
Time
|
Venue
|
1.
|
CSK vs KKR
|
26 March 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
2.
|
KKR vs RCB
|
30 March 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
3.
|
KKR vs PKBS
|
1 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
4.
|
KKR vs MI
|
6 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
MCA Stadium
|
5.
|
KKR vs DC
|
10 April 2022
|
03:30 PM
|
Cricket Club of India
|
6.
|
KKR vs SRH
|
15 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Cricket Club of India
|
7.
|
RR vs KKR
|
18 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Cricket Club of India
|
8.
|
KKR vs GT
|
23 April 2022
|
03:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
9.
|
DC vs KKR
|
28 April 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
10.
|
KKR vs RR
|
2 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
11.
|
LSG vs KKR
|
7 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
MCA Stadium
|
12.
|
MI vs KKR
|
9 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
13.
|
KKR vs SRH
|
14 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
MCA Stadium
|
14.
|
KKR vs LSG
|18 May 2022
|
07:30 PM
|
DY Patil Stadium
KKR IPL 2022 Squad
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ramesh Kumar, Pratham Singh, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Sheldon Jackson (wicket-keeper), Baba Indirajith, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Nabi, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratene, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Rashik Dar, Tim Southee, Ashok Sharma, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy.
