Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 KKR Full Schedule: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will start their IPL 2022 offensive against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer in the night match on March 26 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has two IPL titles under their name, one in 2012 and the other in 2014. They last lifted an IPL trophy in 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir and is since then striving to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. The team led by Eoin Morgan reached by 2021 in the finals but lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, the team retained four players -- Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, and Sunil Narine-- and were left with Rs. 48 crore salary purse. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought 19 players in the IPL 2022 Auction.

The team is owned and coached by Knight Riders Sports Private Ltd and Brendon Mccullum respectively.

Read | Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Schedule

Check the timetable and venue of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) below.

S.No Match Date Time Venue 1. CSK vs KKR 26 March 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 2. KKR vs RCB 30 March 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 3. KKR vs PKBS 1 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 4. KKR vs MI 6 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 5. KKR vs DC 10 April 2022 03:30 PM Cricket Club of India 6. KKR vs SRH 15 April 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 7. RR vs KKR 18 April 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 8. KKR vs GT 23 April 2022 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 9. DC vs KKR 28 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 10. KKR vs RR 2 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 11. LSG vs KKR 7 May 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 12. MI vs KKR 9 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 13. KKR vs SRH 14 May 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 14. KKR vs LSG 18 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ramesh Kumar, Pratham Singh, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Sheldon Jackson (wicket-keeper), Baba Indirajith, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Nabi, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratene, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Rashik Dar, Tim Southee, Ashok Sharma, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue