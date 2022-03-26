Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 DC Full Schedule: Delhi Capitals (DC) will compete under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant against five-time winning team Mumbai Indians (MI) in their inaugural match of IPL 2022 on March 27.

Delhi Capitals (DC) eyes to take the coveted trophy home this year. If they win, this will be their first IPL title. In 2020, the team managed to reach the final but were squared off by Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, Delhi Capitals (DC) retained four players- Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje-- and bought 20 players in the IPL auction.

GMR Sports Pvt. Ltd & JSW Sports Pvt Ltd is the owner of the team while Ricky Ponting, Australian cricket coach, will coach the team.

Read | Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

TATA IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals (DC) Schedule

S.No Match Date Time Venue 1 DC vs MI 27 March 2022 03:30 PM Cricket Club of India 2 GT vs DC 2 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 3 LSG vs DC 7 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 4 KKR vs DC 10 April 2022 03:30 PM Cricket Club of India 5 DC vs RCB 16 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 6 DC vs PBKS 20 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 7 RR vs DC 22 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 8 DC vs KKR 28 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9 LSG vs DC 1 May 2022 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 10 DC vs SRH 5 May 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 11 CSK vs DC 8 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 12 RR vs DC 11 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 13 PBKS vs DC 16 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 14 MI vs DC 21 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

DC IPL 2022 Squad

Rishabh Pant (captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Povman Powell, K.S. Bharat, Tim Seifert, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell March, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue