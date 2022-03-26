JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their inaugural match of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 27. The team will play their last match of the league stage on May 21 against Mumbai Indians (MI). Check IPL 2022 DC schedule and squad below.
Created On: Mar 26, 2022 12:23 IST
Modified On: Mar 26, 2022 13:09 IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue
Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 DC Full Schedule: Delhi Capitals (DC) will compete under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant against five-time winning team Mumbai Indians (MI) in their inaugural match of IPL 2022 on March 27. 

Delhi Capitals (DC) eyes to take the coveted trophy home this year. If they win, this will be their first IPL title. In 2020, the team managed to reach the final but were squared off by Mumbai Indians (MI). 

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, Delhi Capitals (DC) retained four players- Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje-- and bought 20 players in the IPL auction.  

GMR Sports Pvt. Ltd & JSW Sports Pvt Ltd is the owner of the team while Ricky Ponting, Australian cricket coach, will coach the team. 

Read | Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

TATA IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals (DC) Schedule

S.No

Match

Date

Time

Venue

1

DC vs MI

27 March 2022

03:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

2

GT  vs  DC

2 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

3

LSG  vs  DC

7 April 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

4

KKR vs DC

10 April 2022

03:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

5

DC  vs  RCB

16 April 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

6

DC vs PBKS

20 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

7

RR  vs  DC

22 April 2022

07:30 PM

MCA Stadium

8

DC vs  KKR

28 April 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

9

LSG  vs  DC

1 May 2022

03:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

10

DC  vs  SRH

5 May 2022

07:30 PM

Cricket Club of India

11

CSK  vs  DC

8 May 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

12

RR vs  DC

11 May 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

13

PBKS  vs  DC

16 May 2022

07:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

14

MI vs DC

21 May 2022

07:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

DC IPL 2022 Squad

Rishabh Pant (captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Povman Powell, K.S. Bharat, Tim Seifert, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell March, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, and Khaleel Ahmed. 

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

    Next