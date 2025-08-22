Jaswinder Bhalla Biography: Check Education, Career, Awards, Achievements and Net Worth

Jaswinder Bhalla was born on 4 May 1960 in Ludhiana, Punjab. His father was Master Bahadur Singh Bhalla and he worked as a primary school teacher in their native village Barmalipur. Jaswinder completed his schooling at Senior Secondary School, Doraha before moving to higher studies. He later pursued B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Agriculture at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. After that, he completed his Ph.D. from Chaudhary Charan Singh Post Graduate College, Meerut. What is the Academic Career of Jaswinder Bhalla? Before stepping into the world of cinema, Jaswinder Bhalla was an Assistant Professor in the Punjab Agricultural University. Later on in life, he rose to become Head of the Department and took retirement on 31 May 2020. How Did Jaswinder Bhalla Enter into Comedy? Jaswinder Bhalla’s comedy career started while he was still a student. In 1975, he performed with his friends for All India Radio, which gave him early recognition. His real breakthrough came in 1988 when he, along with his college friend Bal Mukund Sharma, released the first cassette of “Chhankata”. The word came from their annual college show and went on to become a famous comedy series in Punjab. Through his series “Chhankata,” Jaswinder became a household name and he introduced many memorable characters such as Chacha Chatar Singh, Bhana the NRI, JB, and Taya Fumhan Singh.

Film Career of Jaswinder Bhalla Jaswinder Bhalla entered Punjabi cinema with the film “Dulla Bhatti”. One of his early notable films was “Mahaul Theek Hai” (1999), directed by Jaspal Bhatti, which satirized the police system. Over the years, he became one of the most popular comic actors in Punjabi films, appearing in hits like Carry On Jatta, Jatt & Juliet, Mr. & Mrs. 420, Daddy Cool Munde Fool, and Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua. Among all his roles, his portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in the Carry On Jatta series stood out the most. The character became iconic because of his catchphrases, which fans still remember. Even in his later years, Jaswinder continued to entertain audiences with films like “Shinda Shinda No Papa” Personal Life of Jaswinder Bhalla Jaswinder Bhalla was married to Parmdeep Bhalla, a fine arts teacher. The couple had two children. Their son, Pukhraj Bhalla, followed in his father’s footsteps and became an actor and singer, appearing in Punjabi films and web series like Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree. Their daughter, Ashpreet Kaur, settled abroad after marriage and lives in Norway

Awards and Achievements While Jaswinder Bhalla did not receive many mainstream awards, his real achievement was the cultural impact he left behind. His comedy albums, stage shows, and movie roles made him one of the most loved entertainers in Punjab. Balancing a career as a professor and a comedian, he created a unique identity that inspired generations. What is the Net Worth of Jaswinder Bhalla? There are different estimates about Jaswinder Bhalla’s net worth. Some reports suggest it was between ₹8 crore to ₹40 crore. The main income source for him was from his movies, tours and live shows. Jaswinder Bhalla took the heavenly abode on 22 August 2025 at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, at the age of 65. Everyone remembers him as a person who brought laughter and carried the seriousness of the academic background. His ability to blend intellect with humor ensured that his legacy would live on for years to come.