Karnataka Explores Partnership With Anthropic to Train Lakhs in AI
Karnataka's AI partnership with Anthropic focuses on training lakhs of people, improving governance and supporting deep-tech innovation. Here is everything you need to know
Karnataka is in talks with Anthropic which is the company behind the Claude AI models. They are planning to build a long term partnership on artificial intelligence. The Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar met a senior Anthropic delegation on August 6, 2026 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
Their discussion covered D.K. Shivakumar met a senior Anthropic delegation on August 6, 2026 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The idea is to create one of the largest pools of AI certified talent in the country through Claude certification under Karnataka's NIPUNA skilling programme.
This article explains what the partnership is about, why it matters, and who will gain the benefit.
Why is Karnataka Partnering With Anthropic?
Here are some of the major reasons behind this partnership:
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Firstly there is a growing demand for AI trained workers and the state wants to upskill the youth.
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Secondly, the state recognises the need of using AI in a safe and ethical way. That is why both the parties discussed data privacy, keeping government data stored inside the state and how they can train the youth to use AI responsibly.
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Thirdly, the digital economy is expanding very rapidly and the government wants AI skills to reach far beyond Bengaluru city.
Who Will Benefit?
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Category
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Expected Benefits
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Students and job seekers
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This collaboration will provide access to AI certification and skilling programmes under the NIPUNA scheme.
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Government employees
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The partnership will provide training to employees of the government to use AI tools for faster and safer public services
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Universities
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Subsidised access to Claude AI for research and teaching
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Startups
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Support for deep tech innovation and possible AI pilot projects
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General public
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Safer government systems, less fraud, and better public service delivery
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Healthcare and research sector
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Use of AI in life sciences and scientific researches
Why Was Anthropic Chosen?
Anthropic was chosen for very clear reasons:
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The company is known for its expertise in generative AI and its Claude models are used by businesses, developers, and governments around the world.
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Anthropic has a strong focus on AI safety and responsible AI. Karnataka wants to bring AI into sensitive areas like government systems.
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The company has a solid global reputation in AI research. Anthropic already works with organisations like Pratham and the EkStep Foundation in India on education and public sector projects.
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