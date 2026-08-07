Karnataka Explores Partnership With Anthropic to Train Lakhs in AI

Karnataka is in talks with Anthropic which is the company behind the Claude AI models. They are planning to build a long term partnership on artificial intelligence. The Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar met a senior Anthropic delegation on August 6, 2026 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Their discussion covered D.K. Shivakumar met a senior Anthropic delegation on August 6, 2026 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The idea is to create one of the largest pools of AI certified talent in the country through Claude certification under Karnataka's NIPUNA skilling programme.

This article explains what the partnership is about, why it matters, and who will gain the benefit.

Why is Karnataka Partnering With Anthropic?

Here are some of the major reasons behind this partnership: